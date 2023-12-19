Disney Animation Returns to Tradition with ‘Frozen’ and ‘Zootopia’

Dissatisfied viewers have been screaming “go-woke, go broke” at the company for years, but it looks like Walt Disney Animation Studio is finally getting the picture.

By little exaggeration, Disney has entered what many fans call its “Flop-Era,” some are quick to point fingers at the “Woke” movement as the reason for the studio’s deviation from its traditional values and formula. While that’s a generalization, it seems to have some merit as recent announcements appear to steer Disney back on course.

After recent flops like Strange World (2022) and Lightyear (2022), Disney has struggled with its identity in and out of the animated medium. Naturally, this season of financial failure has not gone unnoticed by studio executives like Bob Iger, and a wave of change is getting ready to happen.

Disney Animation Begins “De-Wokification”

Although Walt Disney Animation Studio is still trying to dig itself out of the cinematic slump it finds itself in, the healing process has already begun on a studio level. Not only has Disney CEO Bob Iger promised a refocus on the studio’s storytelling elements, but he’s also revealed that the right people are getting involved.

When he announced creator Jennifer Lee was handling the future of the Frozen franchise, he showed Disney’s hand. Whether fans know it or not, Disney is beginning to make steps backwards to what worked before its Flop Era.

At the moment, there has already been some developments, as seen with Wish (2023). Instead of using some of the more alternative story beats seen in previous films, the studio tried to return to more traditional elements. While not the major success the studio needed, the slow burn of a film acted as a catalyst for the creative shift at Disney animation.

Disney is set to return to the realms of Frozen and Zootopia very soon, likely since both films were high points for the studio at the global box office. With Frozen II (2019) grossing $1,451,653,316 and Zootopia (2016) right behind with $1,002,462,578, it makes sense that the studio would choose this route to remind fans of what they loved so much before.

That said, nostalgia is not the answer to all of Disney’s problems. However, enough of a fan following might be the shot in the arm the studio needs to climb back to the top of the marquee. Provided other creators than Jennifer Lee are getting involved with any future products on a production level, Disney’s success is not only probable but possible.

The only thing that can be said for certain is that these projects are indeed in the works, but it will take more than good intentions to pull Disney back to its magical glory. Until then, we can only watch and see what happens.

