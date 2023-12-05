Will Smith Unites With Marvel Star for Sequel Project, Plans To Resurrect Iconic Character

If there’s anything to know about the current state of the film industry, it’s that superheroes still reign supreme and that between Marvel and DC, any actor is able to easily become a superhero (or supervillain), no matter their prior acting background.

Hollywood royalty Will Smith is one such star, becoming a household name for his comedy acting in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air series in the early to mid-1990s. From there, Smith would see another smash success with the Men in Black franchise and would soon turn to more serious roles as he got older. Now, though, Smith seems to be doing anything he enjoys, including portraying the iconic Genie in the live-action Aladdin adaptation in 2019. Prior to that, he joined the DC Universe at Warner Bros. as the villain Deadshot for the 2016 version of Suicide Squad. The film was generally well-received by fans around the world.

Similarly, Michael B. Jordan got his start in drama, receiving his first breakout role in the HBO series The Wire. After appearing in several soap operas and crime shows, he would first go the superhero route in 2015 in the failed Fantastic Four reboot as Johnny Storm/Human Torch. After failing to make it as a superhero, Jordan would once again turn to drama later that year by starring in the Creed franchise, a sort of spinoff of the Rocky movies. In 2018, Jordan realized he was better cut out for supervillainy than superheroism as he portrayed Erik Killmonger in the Marvel Cinematic Universe introduction of Black Panther. The film was a smash hit for Marvel Studios, with Jordan proving his worth in the genre.

Now it seems as though there will be a Marvel and DC crossover event with an upcoming project starring Smith and Jordan. Smith recently confirmed that he is in talks with Jordan about co-starring in a sequel to 2007’s I Am Legend. Released by Warner Bros., I Am Legend is a post-apocalyptic sci-fi film based on a novel of the same name that tackles the trials and tribulations of a man who is working to create a cure for a virus that wiped out most of the human life on Earth.

During a session at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia last week, Smith spilled the details of the upcoming film. “I have a call with Michael B. Jordan tomorrow. The script just came in… I’m probably giving away too much information,” Smith teased, igniting the anticipation among fans.

Smith also confirmed that he would be co-producing the movie as well as reprising his role as “Robert Neville.” Despite Neville meeting his demise in the first installment, Smith revealed that the sequel will delve into an alternate universe. “We’re going with the mythology of the DVD version where my character lived,” Smith said, referencing an alternate ending that shipped as a DVD extra. He continued “I can’t tell you anymore, but Michael B. Jordan is in, and we’re doing it.”

Directed by Francis Lawrence and originally released by Warner Bros. in 2007, I Am Legend was generally well received by both critics and movie-goers, grossing $585 million worldwide. The sequel, officially announced in spring 2022, brings Akiva Goldsman, the writer and producer of the first film, back on board. It’s unclear exactly what the plot of the sequel would include, but if Smith is planning on following the alternate ending and resurrecting his character, it could open up a whole new world of possibilities and the potential of a happier ending for Neville and whoever Jordan’s character may be.

Are you excited for I Am Legend 2? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!