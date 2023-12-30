Guests Say Carousel of Progress Aged Poorly, Demand Change

Despite recent animatronic updates to the Carousel of Progress at Walt Disney World Resort, many fans believe the ride remains outdated. Disney Parks guests took to TikTok this week to share their complaints about the classic ride.

The discussion took place months after guests called out the Carousel of Progress’s “offensive” reference to a short film that involved blackface, and a priest brought attention to sexist themes on the attraction.

TikToker @jerendelle shared this video of a moment from Act One, which takes place during the early 20th century, that they felt “didn’t age well:”

“Papa, all these people, I’m indecent,” exclaims Patricia, the teenage daughter of the attraction’s main character, John.

“Don’t worry, Patricia, they’re friends,” he responds.

“Well… this certainly did NOT age well…” the guest wrote. “It just gives me the total ICK when I see it.”

Many Disney Parks fans agreed.

“I always thought that part was awkward,” @poetickat commented.

“I felt the same way I just didn’t know how to say it,” @chutzpanita agreed.

Some felt the scene was another reason for Walt Disney Imagineers to reimagine the Carousel of Progress.

“Love carousel but yeah… it needs a major update to something that will age more gracefully,” @tanktopfloridian said.

More on Carousel of Progress

Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress opened as “Progressland” at the 1964-65 New York World’s Fair. It moved to Disneyland Park first, finding its final home in Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom Park in 1975 with a new theme song. Walt Disney Imagineers restored the attraction to its original state in 1994, revamping its original music: “There’s a Great Big Beautiful Tomorrow.”

“Travel through the 20th century and marvel at the evolution of technology during this classic Audio-Animatronics show,” Walt Disney World Resort writes. “Follow an American family over 4 generations of progress and watch technology transform their lives. During each era, learn how the technological marvels of the day made life more comfortable—and paved the way for unimaginable innovations.”

“Discover how gas lamps, the hand-cranked washing machine and gramophone made the pre-electric era a breeze. Watch the advent of electricity give rise to modern conveniences like the electric iron, the radio—and the simple, revolutionary light bulb. See how the automatic dishwasher and television set transformed the American household. Today’s high-tech marvels include virtual-reality games, high-definition televisions and voice-activated household appliances. Imagine the wonders the next hundred years may bring!”

Is it time for Walt Disney World Resort to retire the Carousel of Progress? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on personal Disney Parks guest experiences. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.