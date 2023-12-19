‘Beauty and the Beast’ Legend Shares Heartbreaking Health Update, Fans Mourn

One of the best things about the animated Disney films that many of us grew up watching is the music. Disney has created countless chart-topping hits that have made it from a VHS tape, to our Spotify playlists, to Broadway, and more. The music that we get to hear evokes the feelings of magic and fantasy that the films portray, and without them, Disney would not have the success that it has had with so many of their classic films.

One of the films that was created out of Micheal Eisner’s Disney Renaissance was Beauty and the Beast. The 1991 picture cost $160 million to make, and has earned $1.266 billion, making it a huge profit for Disney. The music in this film reigns iconic, with the opening scene music of “Belle” sang by Paige O’Hara, introducing a majority of our cast from Belle to Gaston, as well as the illustrious “Be Our Guest” spectacle moment, where Lumiere dazzles audiences alongside Cogsworth, Mrs. Potts, and the rest of the Beast’s castle objects (servants).

That being said, the most iconic song in the film is certainly “Beauty and the Beast” written by lyricist Howard Ashman and composer Alan Menken.

This is when we finally get to see Belle and Beast express their love for each other, as the grand ballroom dance scene is held, with Belle in her iconic golden gown. While the beloved Angela Lansbury sang the song in the film, the pop duet version of “Beauty and the Beast” was recorded by Canadian singer Céline Dion and American singer Peabo Bryson. Released as the sole single from the film’s soundtrack on November 25, 1991, Disney initially approached Dion to record a radio-friendly version to promote the film. However, given concerns about Dion’s then-limited recognition in the United States, the studio enlisted the more established Bryson to join her as a duet partner.

Céline Dion’s magical touch on Disney has carried on for years, as has her career with Mickey Mouse, however, her latest health update is nothing close to magical.

Céline Dion’s sister Claudette has given an update on the singer’s health condition as her battle with stiff-person syndrome continues. In the past, Céline shared her diagnosis of SPS, a rare neurological disorder that causes intense muscle stiffness, and body spasms. Now, Céline’s sister is speaking out, after conducting an interview with 7jours.

In the interview, Claudette spoke out on sister, and the Madam Dion Foundation:

“There are some who have lost hope because that it is a disease that is not known. If you only knew how many calls we receive at the Foundation to hear from Céline! People tell us they love her and pray for her. She receives so many messages, gifts, blessed crucifixes. She works hard, but she doesn’t have control of her muscles. What pains me is that she has always been disciplined. She always worked hard. Mom always told him, “You’re going to do this right, you’re going to do this right.” It’s certain that, in our dreams and in his, the idea is to return to the stage. In which state? I do not know. The vocal cords are muscles, and the heart is also a muscle. This is what comes to get me. Since it’s one case in millions, scientists didn’t do that much research, because it didn’t affect that many people.”

From this, we have picked up on a few heartbreaking updates regarding the singer’s condition. The Titanic star can no longer control her muscles and is on forced rest. Sadly, the song “My Heart Will Go On”, in which Dion won an Oscar, Grammy, and Golden Globe for is now something she has to fight for for herself, as her sister noted that “the heart is also a muscle”, something she no longer has control over.

Céline came forward with her dianosis to the public in 2022, and since then, has had to make some tough choices, including canceling all dates of her 2024 Courage World Tour due to her continued health concerns.

“I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100 percent,” she said in a statement. “It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again.”

Dion added, “I want you all to know I’m not giving up, and I can’t wait to see you again!”

Céline’s bout with Disney did not end after she recorded “Beauty and the Beast”, the song that earned the Canadian singer her first Grammy. Dion also made a cameo appearance in Muppets Most Wanted and sang its theme song, “Something So Right”.

Funny enough, as noted by Disney Wiki, “Miss Piggy also performed a cover version of Dion’s song “My Heart Will Go On” from the 1997 Titanic film.”

She appeared at the Disney Parks Christmas Parade Special in 2009 and as herself in the TV special documentary Pocahontas: The Musical Tradition Continues.

Furthermore, she contributed the song “Because You Loved Me” to the soundtrack of Up Close & Personal. Additionally, she was acknowledged in the “Girl Meets Jexica” episode of Girl Meets World, the “Coopers On The Run” episode of K.C. Undercover, and the Disney/Pixar film Turning Red.

In 2017, she reprised her role, lending her voice to the live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast starring Emma Watson and performing “How Does A Moment Last Forever.”

Fans have been mourning the news online, on any news outlet that has shared it. Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) for example, had over 500 replies on Twitter (X) commenting on how sad they were to hear the news.

UPDATE: Celine Dion has lost the ability to control her muscles as she continues to battle stiff-person syndrome.

One reply stated, “So sad to see a legendary suffer this way. One of the greatest musicians of all time”. Another wrote, “I hope she gets better, she deserves the best for all the good songs she gave us💔💔”. Other comments shared, “This breaks my heart. My heart goes out to her family who must be going through a difficult time seeing her like this.”

Fans overall have been wishing Dion the best, wishing that the star did not have to suffer though this rare disease.

We at Inside the Magic wish Céline Dion strength as she continues to battle SPS.