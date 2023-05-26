Celine Dion Reveals Rare Neurological Disorder, Cancels All Remaining Tour Dates

Celine Dion has been undergoing some challenging medical issues, as the famed and beloved singer revealed she suffers from Stiff-Person Syndrome. This syndrome makes walking and singing hard, so she has canceled the rest of her world tour. The singer had already completed some 52 tour dates in North America before the tour was shut down in 2020 from the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, the singer has to step away from the rest of her grand world tour, as touring has become far too difficult.

Related: Marvel Star Speaks Out on How Working For the Studio Impacted Her Mental Health

Dion took to Instagram to deliver the news and apologize to the countries she would have visited through 2024. According to the above post:

“I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100%. It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again. I want you all to know, I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you again!”

We would imagine attempting to perform while dealing with rampant muscle spasms would be difficult for anyone, so Celine Dion is a champion for trying to accomplish still while suffering from this condition. Stiff-Person Syndrome also causes muscle rigidness, making it hard for the sufferer to do simple tasks like walking. Unfortunately, there is no cure for the syndrome, so the hope is that Dion can find some relief from just relaxing at home.

During the canceled tour dates, she was set to travel from the Netherlands through to London, spanning dates that went to April of 2024. Unfortunately, she cannot return to the tour with her condition.

Celine Dion has been a world-renowned singer since the 1980s. She also sang “My Heart Will Go On” for the Titanic soundtrack, which is a song that most people are pretty familiar with.

Dion had announced her condition nearly a year ago, which resulted in some tour dates being canceled and shuffled around, but it appears her condition has reached the level where she can no longer perform. Though she has been active since the 1980s, we imagine that thinking about retirement might be the best course of action for her currently. She has promised to return when she is 100%, which we hope happens, but it would be understandable if she also took the time to rest and enjoy her life.

Related: Disney Cruise Halted Amid Medical Emergency

We genuinely hope Dion can recover and make it back to 100%, even if she happens never to tour again, her music has been iconic, and she is leaving behind a fantastic legacy.

Are you sad that Celine Dion can not tour right now? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!