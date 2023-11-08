Woman Loses All Hair After ‘Jurassic World’ Coaster Experience

What would you do if you took a trip to Universal Orlando Resort got on a roller coaster, but when you got off, you noticed a slight breeze on your scalp that did not exist before? After reaching upward to feel what’s going on, you are left with the horrifying confirmation that you are now without the hair you originally began the ride with.

Did the velociraptors snatch it? Did the coaster yank it off like the end result of a Saw movie?

This was the harsh reality of one guest who took a ride on Jurassic World VelociCoaster this week at Universal Orlando Resort.

Within this theme park, and with all of the other Universal theme parks, guests expect one thing, and that is safety.

Guest safety is incredibly important at any theme park, and Universal team members do not disappoint. You will never ride an attraction with assurance that your safety restraints are in place, which offers peace of mind to riders, especially for the number of thrills that a lot of their attractions hold. Some rides even include a metal detector that guests must walk through.

While you go through security when you enter the park, these metal detectors located in the queue of attractions are meant to ensure that riders have no loose articles on their person. This not only helps to ensure that a cell phone won’t come flying and hit the person sitting behind you, but also, saves guests from having to report a lost phone or wallet after they get off the ride.

While some attractions have nets to catch missing objects, many areas do not. It may be hours, days, or a lifetime to have your fallen item returned, and with some coasters having corkscrews over water, losing an object can also mean having it destroyed.

If you are a rollercoaster enthusiast, a fan of the Jurassic World and Jurassic Park franchise, or just a Universal Orlando Resort fan, you likely have ridden Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Florida’s fastest launch coaster yet.

In Islands of Adventure, guests can find a Jurassic Park– themed land. Here, guests can enjoy many attractions based on the Jurassic Park films such as, Jurassic Park River Adventure, Pteranodon Flyers, as well as meet some dinosaurs in their paddocks at Raptor Encounter, which is across from VelociCoaster. The new Jurassic World franchise following Chris Pratt has also now fused together with the original within the land.

Jurassic World VelociCoaster is a good example of this as it brings to life the IP from the Jurassic World franchise, which began with Jurassic Park. Jurassic World (2015) Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) and Jurassic World: Dominion (2022) all contribute to the coaster.

The coaster is an incredible 5,100 feet long and reaches speeds up to 70 miles per hour.

This marks VelociCoaster as the fastest rollercoaster at Universal Orlando Resort!

VelociCoaster is also Florida’s fastest launch coaster and pushes riders through four inversions. Created by Intamin, VelociCoaster riders must be 51″ (129.5 cm) tall in order to meet Blue, Charlie, Delta and Echo aboard the attraction.

The ride is easily the most intense coaster that Universal Orland Resort has to offer, and it can easily rip off any loose article with its speed. While VelociCoaster is one of the coasters that does require lockers and a metal detector, sometimes, there are non-metal loose objects that guests ride with, that they think will stay put, but don’t.

In the past, we shared that a guest lost her wig on the coaster. Hilariously, we were able to see a video of the moment it flew off, which was over the 155 ft drop.

Now, that tragedy has struck again. Luckily, the hair was returned to the guest in this instance as well!

One rider took to the internet recently to share another lost hair story. They wrote, “Monday afternoon around 5PM – I got on Velocicoaster but they announced the ride was out and asked us to deboard and get back in line. It looked like someone’s wig had flown off mid-ride and gotten stuck between cars 5 and 6! The maintenance crew had to pull the wig out with a hook to laughter and a huge applause from the crowd. It was the funniest thing I’ve ever seen at Islands and can’t imagine what the poor person went through after the ride.”

Luckily for this guest, it seemed that the wig retrieval was easy, and the guest was able to get their hair back.

So, if you are riding VelociCoaster with a wig that is not glued down tightly, get ready to ride with one hand on your head!

Have you ever lost an item on a coaster? What happened?