Universal Tells Guests To Exit Park During Immediate Shutdown

Following a major outage, guests are now being issued warnings by the Universal Orlando Resort itself.

Whether you’re visiting Walt Disney World, Six Flags, SeaWorld, or Universal Studios, the main draw of any amusement park is the rides and attractions. Sure, the food and snacks are often delicious, and the live entertainment can be out of this world, but if the rides themselves aren’t good, then you won’t be able to draw in the millions of guests each and every year that you need to.

Universal Studios understands this, with the wide range of theme parks across the world all featuring the best of the best when it comes to amusement park experiences.

Unfortunately, the magic was cut short on November 8, 2023, when a park-wide outage affected nearly ever major ride at Universal Studios Florida.

The Universal Orlando Resort is made up of two incredible theme parks: Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida. Each of these theme parks offers some of the most impressive and exhilarating theme park experiences in the world, ranging from newer additions like Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure to classics such as Revenge of the Mummy.

Guests visiting the Universal Orlando Resort will also find Volcano Bay, a massive, ultra-immersive water park that rivals other water parks in the Orlando area, like Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon at the Walt Disney World Resort. Soon, the Universal Orlando Resort will be expanding even further, with a brand-new third theme park currently being constructed. This new park will be called Epic Universe and will house dozens of new rides, attractions, and experiences for fans of the resort to enjoy.

Epic Universe will feature a land dedicated to the How to Train Your Dragon franchise as well as its own version of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, a Mario-themed land that is also present at both Universal Studios Japan and Universal Studios Hollywood.

However, due to an unfortunate incident, guests visiting Universal Studios Florida are simply out of luck for the time being.

Universal Studios Florida is currently dealing with a multi-attraction delay. Most attractions near front of park are closed. @UniversalORL is recommending guests with 2-park ticket to visit Islands of Adventure. #AtUniversal @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/7GKul5PcJ3 — Landon McReynolds (@LandonProducer) November 9, 2023

In the video shared above, you can hear an actual warning being issued to guests visiting the theme park, advising them to visit Universal’s Islands of Adventure for the time being, that is, as long as they have a two-park ticket. Guests with a one-park ticket are out of options at this point.

As we’ve already discussed here at Inside the Magic, the Universal Orlando Resort is currently facing a major outage. As a result, nearly every major ride and attraction at Universal Studios Florida is closed indefinitely while team members and engineers work on solving this issue.

Stay tuned here for further updates on this developing story.