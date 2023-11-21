Now, it seems as if the Twilight stars have aligned once again.

The Twilight series is well-known as one of the central pillars of vampire-teen supernatural romance, and gained immense popularity in the 2000s. The films, featuring Kristen Stewart as Bella Swan, Robert Pattinson as Edward Cullen, and Taylor Lautner as Jacob Black, sparked cultural conversations about teen relationships and the influence of pop culture on young audiences. While opinions on the series vary, its impact on contemporary pop culture is undeniable, leaving a lasting legacy and a dedicated fan base.

The Twilight Saga Movies

The Twilight movie series, based on Stephenie Meyer’s novels of the same name, followed the romantic entanglements of Bella Swan and Edward Cullen, a vampire. In Twilight (2008) by director Catherine Hardwicke, the vampire-human love story unfolded in the small town of Forks. New Moon (2009) saw Bella grappling with heartbreak as Edward left, leading her to form a close bond with Jacob Black, a werewolf.

Eclipse (2010) delved into the main characters’ love triangle amid the threat of a vampire army. In Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011), Bella and Edward married, and she became pregnant with a unique, half-human, half-vampire child. The concluding installment, Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012), explored the challenges of Bella’s new life as a vampire and climaxed with a confrontation against the Volturi.

The main cast of the Twilight movie series naturally features Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, and Taylor Lautner as Bella Swan, Edward Cullen, Jacob Black, respectively. Alongside them are Peter Facinelli, Elizabeth Reaser, Ashley Greene, Kellan Lutz, Nikki Reed, and Jackson Rathbone, portraying the vampire Cullen family. Billy Burke takes on the role of Bella’s father, Charlie Swan, while Sarah Clarke plays her mother, Renée Dwyer.

Other notable characters include Gil Birmingham as Billy Black, Anna Kendrick as Jessica Stanley, and Dakota Fanning as Jane. Together, this ensemble cast played pivotal roles in bringing Stephenie Meyer’s supernatural romance saga to life on the silver screen.

A Very Twilight Reunion

Sitting down with Catherine Hardwicke, director of the first Twilight film, Josh Horowitz of the happy sad confused podcast embarked on a “watchalong” of the film. The extended endeavor was like an extended interview, and Horowitz managed to talk to Hardwicke about how often the cast cross paths — to which Hardwicke recounts a recent meeting at The Batman star (and new dad)’s birthday bash:

Horowitz: Do you ever run into them? Rob and Kristen? Are they in your life in any way? Hardwicke: I do, I do. Strangely enough I ended up — I went to Rob’s birthday party recently. I kinda crashed with my friend… and so Rob’s like “yeah, bring Cath”, so we had a fun thing, and then Kristen crashed it too! (laughs)

It seems the Twilight cast and former director have nothing but love for each other and enjoy hanging out, as Hardwicke details how the adorably impromptu Twilight reunion came about:

… And that was just a few months ago… we all hugged each other, it’s like this is so crazy and cool when Kristen walked into Rob’s birthday and she was like “Catherine? Uh, Rob’s birthday?”, and I go “I kinda crashed it with Tony”, and she goes “well I crashed it too, and I rang the bell at the gate, ‘is it cool if I come?’, he says ‘of course'”, you know he’s such a lovely person.

Check out the clip detailing the surprising Twilight reunion (and link to the extended watchalong), here:

I think this will make many TWILIGHT fans happy. This year Kristen Stewart and Catherine Hardwicke crashed Robert Pattinson’s birthday party for a #Twilight reunion! Enjoy the extended WATCHALONG here: https://youtu.be/ZAOqlEmG7RQ?si

Could this mean that a proper Twilight reunion with the full cast could be in the cards? Well, it seems like the leads might just be on board, as they appear to have a real fondness for the project that more or less launched their careers, as well as each other.

Seeing as the Twilight Saga is set to see a return to screens in the form of a new television reboot, a movie reunion might be just the thing to get people talking about the franchise again, from the studio’s perspective.

Would you watch a full Twilight reunion? Do you think it’s time? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Watch the full Twilight watchalong with Catherine Hardwicke here: