Superman Soars Ahead While Batman Will Not Move Forward at DC

Co-chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran have the painstaking endeavor of reshaping the entire DC cinematic brand. Warner Bros. originally introduced audiences to the first DC Comics-inspired cinematic universe with Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel back in 2013. Yet, as the era of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) ends its 10-year run with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, new post-strike updates on the newly formed DC Universe (DCU) has Superman: Legacy in place to take off at the start of next year while the next Batman movie may need to soak in the Lazarus Pit.

The DCEU has become a collection of movies riddled with missed opportunities. It is an infamous example of studio interference. Although many critics and viewers may not have always agreed with Zack Snyder’s vision for these renowned DC characters, it still was a conceptualization that needed to be seen through to the end or changed more gracefully. Once studio executives changed Snyder’s Justice League in 2017 with new footage and a rewritten script from Joss Whedon, that bad faith signaled the downward direction of the DCEU.

After the monumental merger with Discovery in 2022, Warner Bros. experienced a regime change that ultimately decided to “clean house” and start fresh with a new docket of DC projects. This also led to the culling of other anticipated projects like Ben Affleck’s solo Batman movie, Man of Steel 2, Wonder Woman 3, Justice League 2, and the infamous Batgirl. These were all scrapped once Gunn and Safran chose to definitively reinvent the DC Universe. This change sunk in hardest when Henry Cavill was replaced by David Corenswet as Superman.

Now that the writers and actors strikes are in the final processes of ending, new filming updates have DC Studios moving forward with Superman: Legacy. The DCU’s first film will begin principal filming in March 2024. It will also still premiere in July 2025 as James Gunn has finished the script and is set to direct the project as well.

Batman: The Brave and the Bold on the other hand, may have veteran It and The Flash director Andy Muschietti, but there is presently no script and no plans to cast for major roles in the near future. Muschietti has become Warner Bros.’ go-to filmmaker, but he must be stretched thin as he officially backed out on directing a live-action Attack on Titan film. He has currently been focused on helming the next It prequel series for Max called Welcome to Derry, thus DCU’s Batman is still at the starting line.

The more pressing question at hand is whether or not the resolution of the SAG-AFTRA strike means that significant DC Universe announcements may be forthcoming. The cast of Superman: Legacy has not yet been finalized, with only Corenswet casted as the Man of Steel, with Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star, Rachel Brosnahan playing the iconic Lois Lane. Gunn has not revealed many Superman characters set to be cast, but fans have speculated through supposed leaks that the characters, Jimmy Olsen and Lex Luthor, are set to return to the big screen.

This lack of a finalized screenplay will most likely have Matt Reeves’ The Batman 2 be released before the DCU Dark Knight manifests to movie goers. James Gunn has expressed that the DCU will be broken up into chapters with the first being titled, “Gods and Monsters.” Currently the projects within this chapter will comprise of Gunn’s Superman: Legacy, Muschietti’s Batman: the Brave and the Bold, Logan director, James Mangold’s Swamp Thing, along with Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and the lesser-known DC franchise, The Authority.

