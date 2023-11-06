Toned-Down Splash Mountain “Re-Opens”

A toned-down version of Splash Mountain recently “opened” for a pair of very lucky girls.

Splash Mountain

Splash Mountain closed at Disneyland Park and Magic Kingdom Park this year to make way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Princess and the Frog (2009) replaces Song of the South (1946), a widely banned film known for racist depictions of post-Civil War life for Black Americans. The log flume is expected to open at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort in late 2024.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will take place after the events of the Walt Disney Animation Studios film and feature the voice-acting talents of Anika Noni Rose (Princess Tiana), Bruno Campos (Naveen), Jenifer Lewis (Mama Odie), and Michael Leon Wooley (Louis the Alligator). Keith David (Dr. Facilier) isn’t slated to return for the attraction.

Tokyo Disneyland at Tokyo Disney Resort is the only Disney theme park with an operating Splash Mountain. “Drop into a whimsical world filled with classic characters and songs on this thrilling log-flume adventure,” the official Disney ride description reads

“Hop inside a hollow log and float through a colorful bayou as you follow happy-go-lucky Br’er Rabbit to his ‘laughing place.’ But be warned: Br’er Bear and Br’er Fox are in hot pursuit of this wayward hare. Glide past over 100 talking, singing, storytelling Audio-Animatronics critters who inhabit Splash Mountain and offer up their own slice of down-home culture. Sing along to classic Disney ditties, including ‘Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah.’ Then, brace yourself for the big finale—this musical cruise ends in a thrilling 5-story splashdown!”.

DIY Disney Parks

TikToker @thefoxsaystwins recently shared a video of her twin daughters playing on their personal “Splash Mountain” at home:

“When your twins want to go to Disney, but it’s too expensive so Dad makes ‘Splash Mountain’ in the backyard,” the TikToker wrote. “Kids are expensive…and Disneyland is even more expensive x2 money… Dad hack for the win!”

In the video, the little girls slid down a plastic play rollercoaster while their dad spritzed them with a spray water bottle and “Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah” played. They laughed and cheered as their mom filmed the moment.

Disney Parks fans adored the heartwarming interaction between a dad and his daughters.

“This is better,” @mudflapandmarshmallow commented. “I went when I was 10 and barely remember.”

“Splash Mountain is no longer at Disney World or Disney land so this is genius lol,” said @mfishchick04.

“Awesome daddy,” @debbieevans665 agreed.

As Walt Disney Imagineers work hard on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort, maybe this toned-down “Splash Mountain” trend will take off in backyards nationwide!

Have you brought the magic of Disney Parks to your home? Share your favorite memory with Inside the Magic in the comments.