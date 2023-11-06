Entire Disneyland Areas Changed Unexpectedly

Disneyland Park was once home to four iconic mountains: Splash Mountain, Space Mountain, Matterhorn Bobsleds, and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad. As Splash Mountain transforms into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, guests say that two other Disneyland mountains aren’t operating fully.

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is located in Frontierland at Disneyland Park, Magic Kingdom Park, Tokyo Disneyland, and Disneyland Park (Paris). “Streak through a haunted gold mine aboard a speeding train on this thrilling coaster-style ride,” Disneyland Resort writes.

“Legend has it that after gold was discovered in the 1850s, eerie incidents took place in the mine. Trains would take off and race through tunnels… by themselves. As you enter the cursed cavern, your train speeds up along the rickety track. Shoot under a booming waterfall and dodge a falling boulder from an unexpected landslide as you swoop around sharp turns and drop into desolate canyons. On this rip-roaring adventure, you may learn that some legends turn out to be true…”

Matterhorn Bobsleds

The Matterhorn Bobsleds attraction is exclusive to Fantasyland in Disneyland Park! “Hurtle through a snow-capped mountain on a speeding alpine sled while avoiding the clutches of the Abominable Snowman,” the official Disneyland Resort ride description reads.

“Climb into a 6-person bobsled and brace yourself against howling winds as you ascend 80 feet up into an icy cave. Take in the sweeping views at the summit and prepare for a thrilling, high-speed ride. Swoop in and out of shadowy caves and along jagged rocky ledges. Throttle through snowy chutes and around frozen precipices. Fly across bridges and under waterfalls before splashing down into an alpine lake. The real peril is not snow or sleet! Stories abound of a growling creature known as the Abominable Snowman—who will do anything and everything to protect his home. Do you have what it takes to find out if the legends are true?”

Disneyland Mountains Change

According to recent Disneyland Resort guests, water effects are missing on Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and Matterhorn Bobsleds.

“Noticed the water effects off for Thunder and Matterhorn,” u/Iggipolka wrote on Reddit on Friday. “Have they been on this week? Any idea why?”

Other Disney Parks guests confirmed issues with the special effects.

“For Matterhorn, if you’re referring to the waterfall, that was off over the weekend,” u/forlorn_hope28 replied. “Or at the least, it was running at just a trickle, enough to keep parts of the rock face damp, but not properly flowing.”

“For BTMRR, I noticed the water in the first lift hill was diverted to all the way to the left side,” they continued. “Not like normal where it flows from either side above the train, but literally to the left where I had never seen it before. In either case, no idea why they weren’t working properly, but just another addition to the list of things that aren’t at 100%.”

