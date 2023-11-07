Space Mountain Undergoes Emergency Closure

Space Mountain can’t catch a break! The Disneyland Park ride recently opened following a month-long refurbishment but reportedly struggles to function day-to-day. In one instance, guests were rushed away due to an emergency closure.

Space Mountain

This dark indoor rollercoaster thrills guests in Disneyland Park at Disneyland Resort, Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Paris, Tokyo Disneyland, and Hong Kong Disneyland.

“Race through the cosmos in the dark to the edge of the galaxy and back on a thrilling roller-coaster ride,” Disneyland Resort writes. “Navigate through a vast futuristic space station as you make your way to Mission Control. Board a sleek flight vehicle and prepare yourself for a high-flying adventure to the furthest reaches of space.”

“Ascend slowly through a swirling solar field as your rocket powers up. Plunge through a spectacular spiral nebula and then, when the countdown ends—hang on tight! As you hurtle forward into infinite darkness, your rocket darts and twists in the void, speeding faster and faster. Feel the g-force as you careen into the unknown! Immersive sound effects and evocative music add to the intense sensory experience. Brave the most epic journey of your Earthbound life and accept your mission—to conquer Space Mountain.”

Recent Ride Issues

Multiple guests reported concerning issues with Space Mountain this week. Reddit user u/Marzzo22 was about to board the attraction on Sunday when an unknown emergency shut down the ride.

“So close…,” the guest wrote. “There was some kind of emergency stop because rather than it taking a few minutes to shut everything off, everything just instantly shut down and the lights turned on. They walked us out so don’t be surprised if it takes a few hours to reopen.”

u/Many_Steak said Space Mountain broke down multiple times during their Disneyland Resort vacation last week. When they eventually rode the attraction, things just didn’t sound right.

“Space Mountain was down for hours almost every day I was there this last week,” they recalled. “At one point there were weird alarms going off that didn’t sound like part of the ride and there were a bunch of carts coming through that were empty.”

Nothing went wrong, but the guest felt unsettled.

“We still rode with no issue but it was super weird and I was half convinced something like this would happen,” they concluded.

Space Mountain was operating normally at the time of this article’s publication.

Have you noticed anything unusual on Space Mountain since October 27?

