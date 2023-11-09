‘The Simpsons’ Lead Rips Cancel Culture, Says Controversial Gag Is Staying

D’oh wait, never mind!

There may never be a more iconic piece of American television than The Simpsons. For decades, this loveable neon-yellow family has entertained millions of fans, shaping and forming the pop culture-focused world we now live in. After nearly 800 episodes, The Simpsons holds the record for the longest-running American animated series, the longest-running American sitcom, and the longest-running American scripted television series ever. The show first premiered as a holiday special in 1989 and has since branched out into various other forms of media and entertainment, like a feature film in 2007, as well as various theme park rides and attractions across the world.

One of the biggest changes to this iconic animated American family came in 2019 when The Walt Disney Company acquired 20th Century Fox, which is now called 20th Century Studios. This acquisition meant that Disney now owned tons of beloved and infamous properties and franchises, including The Simpsons.

While we have yet to see the Simpson family make their way into Disney’s collection of theme parks and resorts, the company has greatly benefited from featuring the show on its streaming service Disney+. However, as Disney is known to be a family-focused company, many were left wondering how The Simpsons may change under new ownership.

For a while, the television show ran as it always had, minus various characters such as Apu due to controversies that started well before Disney’s purchase of 2oth Century Fox.

However, earlier in 2023, a huge debate broke out after a legendary gag was rumored to be cut.

The Simpsons are no stranger to controversy, though what happened in November of 2023 will go down as one of the largest yet shortest-lived of them all. Reports indicated that the iconic gag of Homer strangling his son Bart was being removed from the show entirely. These rumors and reports stemmed from a new clip released of the actual show itself, in which Homer says, “I don’t do that anymore. Times have changed.”

This led lots of fans to assume the gag had been cut out of sensitivity, and while sometimes funny, we can’t argue that Homer strangling his own kid was a good thing.

However, a producer for The Simpsons set the record straight, revealing the iconic gag is going nowhere.

‘THE SIMPSONS’ exec producers respond to reports about Homer no longer strangling Bart with a drawing. “Homer Simpson was unavailable for comment as he was busy strangling Bart.” pic.twitter.com/cQtF3bVIgG — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 9, 2023

In response to the claim that Homer would stop strangling Bart, an Executive Producer working on The Simspons cheekily stated that “Homer Simpson was unavailable for comment as he was busy strangling Bart.”

Despite being rather suggestive and sometimes flat-out inappropriate for a general audience, The Simspons remains one of Disney’s most-watched series on Disney+, providing incredible value for the company. Many fans, including us here at Inside the Magic, are wondering when we may see the Simpson family make their way into the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World or Disneyland Park at the original Disneyland Resort. Due to complicated contracts with Universal, this is not currently possible, but these contracts will end eventually, giving Disney the chance to do the funniest thing possible and create The Simpsons-themed experiences inside its actual parks.

The data does not lie, The Simpsons is incredibly popular to stream, as are other series like The Mandalorian, Bluey, and Modern Family.

Do you still enjoy watching The Simpsons? What’s your favorite episode?