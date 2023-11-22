Popular Disneyland Attraction Closing in 2024

In 2024, a popular Disneyland attraction will be shutting down.

During their day at Disneyland, guests will quickly discover doing everything they want to do is a lot easier said than done. With so many rides, attractions, drinks, snacks, shows, and shopping experiences to enjoy, guests may need to spend at least two or three days at the Disneyland Resort to fully get a sense of everything there is to explore. From Adventureland and Tomorrowland to the brand-new Avengers Campus, the Disneyland Resort has really “beefed up” the experience for its guests, offering them new attractions to enjoy and become immersed in. The newest addition to the Disneyland Resort is Mickey’s Toontown, which recently got a significant makeover.

The land itself had been a staple of Disneyland for many years, but we have to admit it’s never felt better. Disney revealed its plans to overhaul this area several years ago, with the revamped version opening officially to guests in early 2023. While there were still a lot of familiar places to explore, this revamp also brought along new areas an destinations as well as a new attraction: Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway. This trackless dark ride first opened at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida, and while not totally new, it really breathed some fresh air into an area that was feeling quite dated.

As we stated earlier, there are a ton of things to do at Disneyland that don’t revolve around waiting in line for a ride or attraction. Guests can experience some jaw-dropping live shows at Disneyland. However, the Disneyland Resort has been hit hard with changes in terms of its live entertainment offerings, with one show on the chopping block.

Earlier this year, Disneyland’s premier nighttime spectacular Fantasmic! was closed indefinitely after a massive fire broke out mid-performance. Because of this, a massive hole has been left in Disneyland’s catalog. Unfortunately, this trend will continue in 2024, with World of Color – ONE closing as well, albeit for a limited time.

Fans visiting the official Disneyland website are now greeted with the following message, letting them know about the upcoming changes to this attraction: