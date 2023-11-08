Drunk Disney Resort Guest Recklessly Endangers Family

An allegedly drunk man terrified his family with reckless golf cart driving at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campgrounds. A video of the incident was shared on TikTok.

Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campgrounds

Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campgrounds offers something for everyone, from campsites, the most affordable lodging at Walt Disney World Resort, to serene cabins and luxurious Resort hotel rooms. Guests enjoy watercraft access to Magic Kingdom Park and bus transportation to EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney Springs.

Try out archery, canoeing, horseback riding, or singing around the campfire with Chip’ n’ Dale. Let the kids slide down a waterslide over and over again while you relax by the pool! Then, spend an evening at the Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue or Trail’s End Restaurant buffet.

“Camp amid the magic of the great outdoors,” Walt Disney World Resort writes. “Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground evokes the timeless beauty of the American frontier, with deer, rabbits, ducks and armadillos roaming the Resort’s 750 acres of pine and cypress forest. Discover charming woodland trails, spectacular pool areas and rip-roarin’ entertainment at this picturesque backcountry retreat.”

Golf Cart Incident

To navigate The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort, guests must utilize shuttle busses or rent a golf cart. The limited service gives guests independence and mobility to experience everything this unique Disney Resort hotel has to offer!

“With a windshield, headlights and seating for 4 people, your golf cart is a great way to get around, day or night,” Disney writes. “Equipped with windshields and headlights for night driving, rentals are available to Guests 18 years of age and up with a valid driver license. Drivers must be 16 years of age and up with a valid driver license, and all drivers must have their license on them when operating the cart.”

TikToker @secondcitypainting stayed at The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort during Halloween. On TikTok, the guest shared a video of himself scaring his nieces by driving the golf cart right up to them at top speed:

In the video, the girls scream as the vehicle speeds toward them. They calm down after it stops and realize their uncle is driving. Not overly concerned, most of the adults present laughed at the prank.

“Get him a DUI,” one man quipped.

“I had to set the Halloween mood,” the guest joked.

It’s unknown if the man was actually under the influence of alcohol while driving the golf cart. Driving any vehicle drunk, even a golf cart, isn’t recommended. Inappropriate conduct can result in a ban from Walt Disney World Resort.

Headed to Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campgrounds? Advance reservations are highly recommended for golf cart rentals, which cost anywhere between $65 & $85 per night. Any guests over 18 can call (407) 824-2742 anytime before your Walt Disney World Resort vacation to book.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks guest experience. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.