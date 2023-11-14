Disney Park Finally Cracks Down, Bans Guests

Disneyland Resort offers four Magic Key Passes: Inspire Key ($1,649), Believe Key ($1,249), Enchant Key ($849), and Imagine Key ($499, for Southern California residents only). In addition to admission to Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park (with a valid Disney Park Pass reservation), the Annual Passes offer discounts on parking, merchandise, food, and other experiences throughout the Southern California Disney theme parks.

The Annual Pass program is so popular that Disneyland Resort doesn’t sell them year-round. Magic Keys pop up for sale every few months for a limited window. Otherwise, they are only available for renewals.

This adds extra frustration when Magic Key holders break the rules by buying Disney Parks merchandise en masse to resell. Guests have long begged Disneyland Resort to stop the behavior, and a new report alleges they’ve finally listened.

Disneyland Magic Key Pass Rules

Disneyland Resort prohibits using Magic Key Passholder discounts to purchase and resell merchandise. While reselling used or older merchandise you no longer have use for is allowed, buying things with the sole intent to resell is banned.

“Magic Key holders must present their valid Magic Key pass prior to purchases or offer redemption to receive any applicable benefits or discounts,” Disneyland Resort’s rules state. “Further identification may be required. Benefits and discounts are valid at select Disneyland Resort owned-and-operated stores, restaurants and locations as solely determined by Disney, and are nontransferable, revocable and subject to exclusions, restrictions and change or cancellation without notice or liability.”

Guests may not resell merchandise to anyone – even friends or family who want the Magic Key discount.

“Such benefits and discounts may not be combined with any other offer or promotion, are for personal use only, and may not be used for any commercial purpose or for the benefit of others including, without limitation, to obtain or purchase items or services with the intent to resell such items or services, or to share benefits with persons who are not the Magic Key holder,” Disney writes.

Passes Revoked

Reddit user u/MrIantoJones recently alleged that Disneyland Resort revoked a family friend’s Magic Key pass after they were caught reselling merchandise.

“A friend’s mom literally did lose hers,” the Disney Parks fan wrote. “But she was running an entire concierge shopping service on FB. The issue wasn’t even the resale alone, it was using her AP discount to buy stuff just for resale.”

“You won’t get in trouble for selling your older used stuff on eBay, to buy newer stuff,” they added. “But selling several of the same new items is fishy.”

Sometimes, The Walt Disney Company waits to act. The House of Mouse sued one man after years of allegedly illegally shooting commercial property inside Disney Parks and reselling merchandise purchased with an Annual Passholder discount. He was also banned from Walt Disney World Resort.

Have you witnessed resellers overbuying merchandise at Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks guest experience. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.