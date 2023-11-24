Disney Resort Causing Panic After Continuous Ride Shut Downs

Disney World appears to be causing panic and anger among guests after reports of continuous attraction shutdowns throughout its theme parks.

Which Disney Resort Is Having Continuous Ride Shut Downs? Disney World

Unfortunately and shockingly, the Disney Resort having numerous ride breakdowns is none other than Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. Guests have been reporting for weeks on the multiple and continuous attraction close-downs happening to those visiting the parks.

Parks like EPCOT, Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom have undergone a series of ride enhancements over the years, with multiple new rides opening. Here is a quick rundown of attractions that have opened recently at Disney World:

Toy Story Land: Opened in 2018 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge: Opened in 2019 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway: Opened in 2020 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser: Hotel experience launched in 2022

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure: Opened in 2021

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind: Opened in 2022 at EPCOT

TRON Lightcycle Run: Opened at Magic Kingdom

Zootopia show: Located in the Tree of Life in Animal Kingdom

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure: Replaced Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom (due to open in 2024)

But despite these beautiful new additions to the Disney Resort, it still seems to be suffering from multiple closures throughout the day. In a Reddit post from the subreddit page r/WaltDisneyWorld, a user commented on this matter after being at the parks for a week.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on personal Disney Parks guest experiences. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.

We’ve been here for a week and have done all the parks. We’ve also purchased genie+ for all parks except Epcot. With an exception of Magic Kingdom, the other two parks, HS and AK, we’re constantly having rides shut down. I’m talking all the good rides too. Our genie+ bookings kept getting canceled and then we wouldn’t be able to reschedule them. Definitely disappointing and doesn’t seem worth it for the price of genie+. Why are they having rides shut down so often?

The question above speaks to the ongoing issue that Disney World is experiencing with most of its attractions. According to the user above, when visiting the parks recently, even with Genie+ purchased, they still have to deal with multiple rides shutting down.

Some guests attempted to rectify and justify why the rides have been closing down so much recently. One user suggested the following reason:

Could be a number of things. Outdoor rides shut down with weather related issues. Rides shut down for vomit, pee, poop, blood, etc human bodily fluids. Rides shut down for maintenance if something is broken. Rides shut down for recalibration or resetting if a sensor wasn’t triggered correctly. Rides shut down if people drop items and they set off the safety sensor. Rides shut down if their vehicle was lost or disconnected on the map. There’s many reasons a ride can shut down.

But other guests were quick to disprove this notion. One guest even mentions how they have yet to ride the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance ride at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Park, inside Galaxy’s Edge. “I haven’t been able to ride Rise yet because both times I’ve been since it was made, it was down the whole day. Three years apart,” said the guest in the thread’s comment section.

Disney World has a system for when rides close down due to breakdowns throughout the day. Cast Members will try to keep the experience enjoyable for guests needing to stay in line or evacuate the ride. Once guests choose to leave the ride, they get a recovery pass from a cast member, which allows them to return later.

Hopefully, Disney World will address these ongoing ride breakdown issues before the issue gets out of hand, especially during a busy week like Thanksgiving.