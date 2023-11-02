Guests Cause a Scene at Disney World Due to Their Outfits

Two guests’ “provocative” Disney Bounds reportedly caused a scene at EPCOT this week. The couple shared their Walt Disney World outfits on TikTok following the incident.

Disney Dress Code

Dressing in a character-inspired outfit, Disney Bounding, is permitted for Walt Disney World Resort guests of all ages, but costumes aren’t. Inside the Magic recommends wearing comfortable, breathable clothing to Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney Springs.

“Proper attire, including shoes and shirts, must be worn at all times,” Walt Disney World Resort writes. “The parks are a casual, family-oriented environment. Ensuring that the parks are family-friendly is an important part of the Disney experience. In that spirit, we ask you to use your discretion and common sense.”

Inappropriate attire includes: “Costumes and costume masks, which may not be worn by Guests 14 years of age or older; clothing with objectionable material, including obscene language or graphics; excessively torn clothing; clothing which, by nature, exposes excessive portions of the skin that may be viewed as inappropriate for a family environment; clothing that touches or drags on the ground; objectionable tattoos.”

Outfits Cause a Scene at Walt Disney World Resort

TikToker @sweeterthanhic_ recently visited EPCOT with her partner wearing Bo Peep and Woody outfits inspired by Toy Story (1995). Since they were Disney Bounding, the couple didn’t think twice about their outfits until they received stares from other guests. They shared the following video:

“I’m sorry to all the wives and baby mamas at Disney World,” the guest dressed as Bo Peep joked. “I didn’t mean to be a MILFy. The MILFy life chose me. Right, Woody?”

“I got a woody,” he quipped in response.

Viewers pointed out that Walt Disney World Resort often dress-codes guests wearing non-family-friendly outfits, so there was nothing wrong with the couple’s Disney Bound if Disney cast members allowed them into EPCOT.

One commenter referenced a TikTok trend last year that encouraged wearing inappropriate clothing to receive a free t-shirt. So many guests took advantage that Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort stopped giving away clothing to dress-coded guests.

“At Disney if you’re too provocative they’ll give you a free Disney shirt to cover up,” @carlyeagle1026 wrote.

“I’m just wearing a lil gym romper, I didn’t realize it was a distraction until I saw the endless eyes & head turns,” the guest replied.

