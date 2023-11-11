Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks

Guests Agree, Disney Parks in Worse Condition Than Ever Before

in Disney Parks

Posted on by Emmanuel Detres Leave a comment
Disney parks shown in a collage of photos, including Disneyland Paris, Walt Disney World Resort, and Hong Kong Disneyland

Credit: Inside The Magic

According to a new poll, Disney Parks guests agree on one thing – the parks are worse off than they were before 2019. Do you agree? Let’s find out.

A stack of $100 bills with Walt Disney World Resort to the left and Disneyland Resort to the right.
Credit: Edited by Inside The Magic

Related: Disney Announces Replacement for “Woke” ‘Snow White’

What’s Been Going On at the Disney Parks Since 2019?

A lot has gone on since 2019 at the Disney Parks around the nation and the world. Here are some things that have happened at Disney Parks since 2019:

  • New attractions: Disney’s Hollywood Studios added Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in 2019 and Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway in 2020. Other new interests include:
    • Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure in 2021
    • Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in 2022
    • Journey of Water in 2023
    • DuckTales World Showcase Adventure in 2022
  • EPCOT transformation: The multi-year transformation of EPCOT will be complete in December 2023.
  • Changes to parking: Disney no longer charges for overnight self-parking at its Walt Disney World resorts.
  • Changes to Annual Pass holders: Walt Disney World pass holders can visit the theme parks after 2 p.m. without a reservation.
  • Changes to deluxe resorts: Deluxe resorts are now the gatekeepers of extended evening hours.
  • New ride: TRON Lightcycle / Run is based on the Disney sci-fi film TRON: Legacy.
Disneyland Resort Firework show taken from paradise pier rooftop
Credit: Disney Parks Blog

Related: Corruption Accusations? DeSantis Board in Hot Seat Following Alarming Discovery

With all this going on at places like Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort in California, Disneyland Paris in France, Tokyo Disney Resort in Japan, Shanghai Disneyland in China, and Hong Kong Disney Resort, the one reoccurring thing that has taken place since 2019 across all of these Disney parks has been the increase in pricing for tickets, food, attractions, and resorts.

Regarding Disneyland and Disney World, the prices have increased, and guests are not thrilled. Over at Disneyland:

  • Starting October 11, 2023, the starting price of a one-day, one-park adult ticket remained $104
  • Prices of higher-tier tickets increased by $5 to $15
  • The most expensive tier now costs $194, up from $179
  • Parking increased by $5 to match other central Fla. theme park parking prices at $30

Over at Disney World:

  • Yearly pass prices increased by up to 10%
  • The most expensive Incredi-Pass now sells for $1,449, up $50
  • Standard parking at its four Disney World theme parks increased
ILLUMINATE! A Nighttime Celebration lights up the sky at Shanghai Disneyland
Credit: Disney

Related: ‘Star Wars’ Actress Battles Cancel Culture After Shocking Video Shows Unhealthy Behavior

With the pricing of nearly everything increasing exponentially, Disney guests are unhappy and believe that the parks are worse off than they were in 2019. According to a new poll from Fresh Baked on X, formally Twitter, 67.9% of people believe that the ratings for the parks, in terms of post-pandemic, are worse off than in 2019.

The poll was conducted after the quarterly earnings report released for Disney, showing an increase in theme park revenue. But the overall guest experience could see an all-time new low in the coming years if it’s not remedied. Check out the poll below:

In today’s earnings call, Iger said guest satisfaction in the parks is up vs pre pandemic ratings. How would you rate your park experience today?

With nearly 70% of Disney guests agreeing that the parks are worse off than they were in 2019, places like Disneyland and Disney World will need to focus their efforts more on the overall guest experience versus attempting to fill the parks with meaningless attractions and new lands that will not appeal to the general demographic. Time will tell how things will look in 2024 through 2026 as Disney CEO Bob Iger looks for someone to replace him.

Do you think the Disney parks are worse or better off since 2019 regarding the overall guest experience?

Let Inside The Magic know in the comments below.

in Disney Parks

Emmanuel Detres

Since first stepping inside the Magic Kingdom at nine years old, I knew I was destined to be a theme Park enthusiast. Although I consider myself a theme Park junkie, I still have much to learn and discover about Disney. Universal Orlando Resort has my heart; being an Annual Passholder means visiting my favorite places on Earth when possible! When I’m not writing about Disney, Universal, or entertainment news, you’ll find me cruising on my motorcycle, hiking throughout my local metro parks, or spending quality time with my girlfriend, family, or friends.

Be the first to comment!