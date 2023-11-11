Guests Agree, Disney Parks in Worse Condition Than Ever Before

According to a new poll, Disney Parks guests agree on one thing – the parks are worse off than they were before 2019. Do you agree? Let’s find out.

What’s Been Going On at the Disney Parks Since 2019?

A lot has gone on since 2019 at the Disney Parks around the nation and the world. Here are some things that have happened at Disney Parks since 2019:

New attractions: Disney’s Hollywood Studios added Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in 2019 and Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway in 2020. Other new interests include: Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure in 2021 Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in 2022 Journey of Water in 2023 DuckTales World Showcase Adventure in 2022

EPCOT transformation: The multi-year transformation of EPCOT will be complete in December 2023.

Changes to parking: Disney no longer charges for overnight self-parking at its Walt Disney World resorts.

Changes to Annual Pass holders: Walt Disney World pass holders can visit the theme parks after 2 p.m. without a reservation.

Changes to deluxe resorts: Deluxe resorts are now the gatekeepers of extended evening hours.

New ride: TRON Lightcycle / Run is based on the Disney sci-fi film TRON: Legacy.

With all this going on at places like Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort in California, Disneyland Paris in France, Tokyo Disney Resort in Japan, Shanghai Disneyland in China, and Hong Kong Disney Resort, the one reoccurring thing that has taken place since 2019 across all of these Disney parks has been the increase in pricing for tickets, food, attractions, and resorts.

Regarding Disneyland and Disney World, the prices have increased, and guests are not thrilled. Over at Disneyland:

Starting October 11, 2023, the starting price of a one-day, one-park adult ticket remained $104

Prices of higher-tier tickets increased by $5 to $15

The most expensive tier now costs $194, up from $179

Parking increased by $5 to match other central Fla. theme park parking prices at $30

Over at Disney World:

Yearly pass prices increased by up to 10%

The most expensive Incredi-Pass now sells for $1,449, up $50

Standard parking at its four Disney World theme parks increased

With the pricing of nearly everything increasing exponentially, Disney guests are unhappy and believe that the parks are worse off than they were in 2019. According to a new poll from Fresh Baked on X, formally Twitter, 67.9% of people believe that the ratings for the parks, in terms of post-pandemic, are worse off than in 2019.

The poll was conducted after the quarterly earnings report released for Disney, showing an increase in theme park revenue. But the overall guest experience could see an all-time new low in the coming years if it’s not remedied. Check out the poll below:

In today's earnings call, Iger said guest satisfaction in the parks is up vs pre pandemic ratings. How would you rate your park experience today? — Fresh Baked! (@FrshBakedDisney) November 9, 2023

In today’s earnings call, Iger said guest satisfaction in the parks is up vs pre pandemic ratings. How would you rate your park experience today?

With nearly 70% of Disney guests agreeing that the parks are worse off than they were in 2019, places like Disneyland and Disney World will need to focus their efforts more on the overall guest experience versus attempting to fill the parks with meaningless attractions and new lands that will not appeal to the general demographic. Time will tell how things will look in 2024 through 2026 as Disney CEO Bob Iger looks for someone to replace him.

Do you think the Disney parks are worse or better off since 2019 regarding the overall guest experience?

Let Inside The Magic know in the comments below.