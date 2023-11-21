Disney+ to Begin Streaming Soap Operas

The Disney+ streaming service is struggling to keep subscribers and become profitable, and Kevin Feige has a big idea: soap operas.

A recent Disney earnings call led by CEO Bob Iger revealed that Disney+, though one of the more popular streaming services in the world, is not remotely making money for the company. In fact, although the platform offers content from Marvel Studios, Pixar, Lucasfilm, The Simpsons, and Disney’s own vast catalog, it actually loses tens of millions of dollars every year.

In part, that is likely because the streaming wars have been heating up, and the competition between Disney+, Netflix, Max, Amazon Prime Video, and all the rest is getting intense. Most services are raising subscription prices while also cutting original content, Disney+ included, which is not making customers happy. At the same time, Disney has been losing its grip on the incredibly important market of India, basically getting close to ready to cut and run.

Related: Disney+ Will Soon Include Mature Content, Leaked Report Says

So it should not be that much of a surprise that Disney+ is looking to change its tone and offerings, especially given the plummeting viewership numbers of former flagship series like The Mandalorian and the general lukewarm reception to the last several Marvel Cinematic Universe shows.

It seems that Marvel Studios is going to try to appeal to both shameless nostalgia and overwrought storytelling for one of its new shows: X-Men ’97.

At the recent Las Vegas premiere of The Marvels, studio president Kevin Feige spoke to Entertainment Weekly about a number of future projects, notably revealing that his rumored Star Wars project had been canceled.

Speaking about X-Men ’97, however, Feige was much more positive. He said the show would”really bring you back to the core of who the X-Men are…It’s super exciting. But the X-Men are as solid and rich and great concept of characters that exist. The return of the animated series next year which we’re very excited about. I saw some new final episodes today which really bring you back to that core of who the X-Men are – that soap opera of who those characters represent.”

We are talking to Kevin Feige at 'The Marvels' premiere in Las Vegas and all of our questions we answered!!#TheMarvels pic.twitter.com/BPSPSGDwlS — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) November 8, 2023

Related: Fox’s ‘X-Men’ Will Return to Theaters Very Soon

X-Men ’97 is a long-awaited follow-up to X-Men: The Animated Series, the beloved 1990s series following the world’s greatest mutant superhero team. True to Feige’s words, The Animated Series was as focused on interpersonal conflict and romantic drama as it does with thinly veiled civil rights allegories and conflicts with Magneto.

Disney+ currently needs a shot in the arm to restore some interest in the streaming service, as does Marvel Studios after a nearly unbroken series of theatrical flops. Given that more people were excited about the potentiality of the X-Men showing up in The Marvels than what Brie Larson was up to, it’s probably a good idea to pivot to mutant soap operas.

Are you excited for X-Men ’97? Let us know in the comments below!