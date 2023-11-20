Disney Issues Abrasive New Content Warnings to Classic Films, Fans Cry Out

Fans are calling out Disney for some abrasive new content warnings.

Since 2008, the Indiana Jones franchise has consisted of four films: Raiders of the Lost Ark(1981), Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984), Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989), and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008).

However, this all changed in 2023.

Related: Disney+ “Bans” Children From Platform, Removes Kids Content Entirely

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny released in the summer of 2023 and had a lot of hype surrounding it. With such a long gap between the last movie, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008), it’s not surprising why there were a lot of eyes on this fifth and final installment of the series. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny marked Harrison Ford’s final time portraying the iconic professor-turned-archeologist, with Ford becoming far more emotional during press events than he usually is.

Few film franchises are as beloved as Indiana Jones. Despite Disney now owning Star Wars, Marvel, and the entirety of 21st Century Fox, the Indiana Jones franchise feels somewhat different and special still.

However, despite a lot of hype and excitement, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny failed to truly resonate with fans, at least at the box office.

Related: ‘Star Wars’ May Replace the Mando-Verse Next Year, Amid Criticism of Disney+ Shows

The film boasted a hefty budget of around $300 million, making it one of the most expensive movies of all time. Unfortunately, it did not become a slam dunk at the box office, only bringing in $384 million. This number is nothing to whip at, but with a behemoth budget like this one, the odds were not in The Walt Disney Company’s favor from the beginning. A big reason for this dip in box office numbers was due to a lack of general excitement for the movie. As we said earlier, fans of the series were incredibly excited for the fifth installment of the Indiana Jones franchise. However, after the controversial release of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, the Indiana Jones series took a big hit, and the series of films dropped significantly out of the public’s collective consciousness.

The brand itself is still quite lucrative, with Disney selling all kinds of Indiana Jones merchandise. We even saw an official collaboration with Epic Games, with an Indiana Jones skin making its way into the massive video game Fortnite.

A live-action television series was rumored to be developed for Disney’s streaming platform Disney+, but nothing has been officially confirmed. However, fans are now speaking out against new streaming guidelines set up by Disney for all films in the Indiana Jones franchise.

Fans have been noticing that new content warnings appear before the Indiana Jones films, including the brand-new Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, calling out Disney for this confusing decision.

@DisneyStudios can someone please explain to me why there is a “contains tobacco depictions” trigger warning at the beginning of Indiana Jones and the dial of destiny? Be aware people may look like they are smoking cigarettes or cigars but murder is fine? 🤡🤡🤡 — Michael Bourne (@whiskeymike101) October 16, 2023

Fans do not take issue with the warning itself but the somewhat absurd nature of Disney issuing earnings for tobacco use rather than the egregious acts of violence presented in all five Indiana Jones films.

I saw a warning in the new Indiana Jones about tobacco depictions. And five minutes into the movie people were getting shot and stabbed. — Rudy’s Budget Hair Dye (@antimuskohioan) September 13, 2023

@Disney gives you a warning that the new Indiana Jones contains Tobacco depictions but never mind the beatings- shootings- deaths etc… lmao so goofy no pun intended pic.twitter.com/432rBc1LCl — Jeremy Wallace (@JeremyWallace42) September 8, 2023

Some fans even joked that they were not going to watch the movie because of these warnings, passive-aggressively thanking Disney for issuing the warning.

Was going to watch Indiana Jones but now I won’t be knowing there are tobacco depictions in it! Thanks Disney for opening the digital release of the movie with this helpful and totally sensical text. pic.twitter.com/2TVJRoY7BQ — Joe Ramoni (@joeramoni) August 29, 2023

This is not the first time we’ve seen The Walt Disney Company issue content warnings on its streaming platform as well as persona-use DVD and blue-ray copies of films. One of the most notable examples was providing warnings ahead of classic films like Peter Pan (1953). If someone watches Peter Pan on Disney+, they are now met with a warning that reads, in part, that the “program includes negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures.”

Just recently, we noticed Disney made a change to children’s programming on Disney+.

What do you think about this warning? Did you enjoy Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny?