Blogger Rips Into Disney for High Prices and “Tiny” Castle

A blogger ripped into The Walt Disney Company for its high prices at its theme parks.

There is no denying that the Disney theme park experience has changed significantly in the last few years. While the Disney parks and resorts are always changing and have been evolving for decades, the last few years have proven to be especially transformational for The Walt Disney Company for a multitude of reasons.

The biggest factor is, of course, the COVID-19 pandemic, which changed every industry on Earth. As a result of the pandemic, we not only saw major price increases at Disney but the removal of fan-favorite features. 2020 marked a point in time that we will never go back to, both within the context of the Disney parks as well as in a general sense.

A trip to Disneyland or Walt Disney World has always been expensive, but it seems like Disney is shifting its focus away from the lower and middle class to the population of guests who can afford to spend thousands on a one-week vacation.

Along with price increases on food, drinks, and experiences, Walt Disney World theme park tickets have also increased in price. You can essentially plan to spend $200 just to visit Magic Kingdom for one day, with the other three parks not far behind it. At the time of publishing this article, a one-day ticket to any of the four theme parks sits at an average of $161 per day, per guest.

Because of this, many guests, as well as entire families, have declared that Walt Disney World is too expensive for them.

Recently, a TikTok vlogger called out the prices at the Walt Disney World Resort, claiming that the experience is a “waste of money.”

The passionate TikTok user slammed Walt Disney World for how expensive it was to visit the Magic Kingdom ($169) and quickly expressed their disappointment in the size of Cinderella Castle.

For many, Cinderella Castle is one of the most iconic parts of the Walt Disney World Resort, standing tall above Main Street U.S.A. and the rest of the Magic Kingdom. However, this guest was disappointed by the size of the castle, stating it was “tiny.”

Cinderella Castle is roughly 190 feet tall, making it one of the tallest structures at the Walt Disney World Resort, coming in under other attractions like The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Expedition Everest at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

While we agree that Cinderella Castle looks a lot taller than it actually is, when comparing it to Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland, there is absolutely no competition. In Disneyland, guests are greeted by Sleeping Beauty Castle, and while it is arguably more beautiful and more iconic, there’s no denying that it is actually tiny. Sleeping Beauty Castle stands at about 80 feet high, less than half of Cinderella Castle’s height.

While the castle is not a make-or-break experience for us when we visit the Disney parks, we can understand why some guests, such as this one, were disappointed. However, it’s important to know and expect the Walt Disney World Resort to be expensive. We have put together countless guides on how pricing works at Walt Disney World and Disneyland, which you can check out here.

