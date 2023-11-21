Report: Disney Icon Strikes Deal To Escape Lengthy Prison Sentence

An icon of Disney has officially taken a deal that will allow them to escape a lengthy prison sentence.

Shakira, who is best known for her work in Disney’s hit animated movie Zootopia (2016), officially reached a settlement with Spanish courts regarding allegations of improper payment of income and wealth taxes from 2012-2014. Despite maintaining her innocence, the global pop icon paid a fine of €7.5 million.

During the mentioned years, Shakira claimed the Bahamas as her primary residence, emphasizing her extensive international touring commitments. However, her relationship with Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué, coupled with the purchase of a Barcelona home in 2012, led prosecutors to argue that she resided in Spain. Shakira and Piqué parted ways in 2022.

In a detailed statement obtained by EW, Shakira asserted her commitment to making ethical decisions and serving as a positive example. Despite these efforts, she found herself embroiled in a legal dispute, a fate shared by many high-profile individuals.

Despite having the support of renowned firms like PricewaterhouseCoopers and Ernst & Young, Shakira opted not to engage in a protracted legal battle. Instead, she expressed a desire to focus on spending quality time with her children and hinted at future projects, such as her upcoming world tour and new album. The actress and entertainer reportedly faced a prison sentence of more than 10 years if convicted, but maintained her innocence with the settlement.

Her full statement can be read below:

“Throughout my career, I have always strived to do what’s right and set a positive example for others. That often means taking the extra step in business and personal financial decisions to procure the absolute best counsel, including seeking the advice of the world’s preeminent tax authorities such as PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited, who advised me from the start, and subsequently Ernst & Young Global Limited. Unfortunately, and despite these efforts, tax authorities in Spain pursued a case against me as they have against many professional athletes and other high-profile individuals, draining those people’s energy, time, and tranquility for years at a time. While I was determined to defend my innocence in a trial that my lawyers were confident would have ruled in my favor, I have made the decision to finally resolve this matter with the best interest of my kids at heart who do not want to see their mom sacrifice her personal well-being in this fight. I need to move past the stress and emotional toll of the last several years and focus on the things I love – my kids and all the opportunities to come in my career, including my upcoming world tour and my new album, both of which I am extremely excited about. I admire tremendously those who have fought these injustices to the end, but for me, today, winning is getting my time back for my kids and my career.”

Shakira acknowledged the taxing toll the legal proceedings had taken on her energy, time, and tranquility. While maintaining confidence in a favorable trial outcome, she said she ultimately prioritized her children’s well-being, deciding to resolve the matter and move past the stress and emotional strain of the preceding years. She expressed admiration for those who persist in fighting such injustices but emphasized that, for her, winning meant reclaiming her time for her children and her career.