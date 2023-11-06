Asbestos Discovery Shuts Down Disneyland Ride Immediately

A reported discovery resulted in the immediate closure of a legendary Disney ride.

The Disneyland Resort is home to so many great rides and attractions that it can be hard to cover all of them. From slow-moving dark rides like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Alice in Wonderland, and Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride to thrilling roller coasters such as Space Mountain and Matterhorn Bobsleds, there’s something at Disneyland for everyone to enjoy. However, there are other types of attractions as well, ranging from incredible live entertainment offerings to more”inventive” rides.

Over the years, The Walt Disney Company, along with its incredible group of Walt Disney Imagineers, have developed some of the most creative and impressive theme park experiences of all time. However, one of Disney’s best ideas can be traced back to Disneyland’s opening day.

In 1955, guests would not find a lot to do at the original Disneyland Resort, with there only one park to explore. Guests could board some classic rides, but aside from that, there really wasn’t a lot to do in the form of attractions. However, one iconic ride was present on opening day, that being the Jungle River Cruise. While this may sound familiar to another jungle cruise-themed adventure, this was certainly not the boat ride we all know and love.

This attraction took a more serious approach, and guests would not find any humor aboard. Jungle Cruise was originally meant to be a ride that convinced guests they were on a real expedition, encountering real animals. However, over the years, this was changed into the Jungle Cruise experience we all know and love.

Jungle Cruise is one of the most beloved rides in all of the Disney theme parks, offering guests a unique experience that you need to see for yourself. As guests board their river cruise boat, they will soon find themselves on a guided tour of mysterious rivers, encountering a wide range of animals and other creatures. They will also learn quickly that their guide is no ordinary guide and prefers to be sarcastic and witty rather than informative.

The ride is fun for the whole family and allows guests to explore the Disneyland Resort on actual water, not something a lot of other rides and attractions feature. The Jungle Cruise can be found at Disneyland, Walt Disney World, Tokyo Disneyland and Hong Kong Disneyland.

Unfortunately, Disneyland’s version of Jungle Cruise has been out of commission for nearly a week.

We’ve written a lot about this ride recently, with our first story coming out nearly a week ago after a boat got stuck. A video was shared of this incident, with cast members towing the stuck boat and rescuing dozens of guests. While this seemed like an isolated issue, the ride has faced a lot of hard times recently.

Following this incident, Jungle Cruise was closed unexpectedly, with no word on what happened. We had assumed this closure was due to the guests getting stuck, but more information has been revealed about the ride’s mysterious downtime. According to guest reports, cast members in the area are claiming that certain parts of the ride are “collapsing.”

“The fix has also been complicated somewhat by the fact that the aging, collapsing structure (and work surrounding it) has uncovered a lot of Asbestos,” said one guest.

At this time, Disneyland’s Jungle Cruise is closed indefinitely, with no word on when it may return to guests. We really hope an attraction like this one reopens soon, as the Disneyland Resort doesn’t feel the same without it! At Disneyland, guests will find two theme parks, Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, each featuring a breathtaking array of rides, attractions, shows, restaurants, and other exhilarating experiences.

No matter where guests visit, they’re sure to have a happy time at “The Happiest Place on Earth.”

Have you been to Disneyland? What’s your favorite classic Disney ride?