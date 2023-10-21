Home » Theme Parks » Knott's Berry Farm » Possible Death Reported at California Theme Park After Guest Collapses

Possible Death Reported at California Theme Park After Guest Collapses

Family at Knott's Berry Farm California Marketplace outside the theme park

A theme park incident occurred yesterday at a popular California amusement park after a guest collapsed and guests tried to perform CPR.

Theme Park Incident - Guests riding the Jaguar roller coaster at Knott's Berry Farm
Theme Park Incident – Possible Death Reported Inside California Theme Park

According to RyanTheme Park on X, formerly Twitter, a guest collapsed yesterday evening towards the entrance to Knott’s Berry Farm theme park in California. The guest collapses near the front gate entrance to the Halloween event, Knott’s Scary Farm.

Say your prayers.

Someone collapsed at the front gate at Scary Farm. Looks like they died. They are frantically performing CPR. Dose not look good.

According to reports from this X account, the person seemed to be dead. Still, after some time, police and paramedics were able to revive the individual and get them the attention they needed to most likely remove that person from the situation and area and get them even further treatment.

Theme Park Incident - Police Officers with Soopy the dog posing for a photo at Knott's Berry Farm in California.
Further details were revealed later on in the evening, as shown below:

Looks like they got the person breathing. But damn, did not look good.

Hopefully they are going to be okay.

The person involved in the incident seemed to have been resurrected after numerous attempts from medical staff on site. No other updates have been given on the situation or whether or not the person involved is alive and well. But speculation or rumors should not be spread until the final word is released from either the theme park, the individual, or their family.

Theme Park Incident - A zombie prospector reaching through the wall of a bank in Calico Origins at Knott's Scary Farm
Credit: Knott’s Berry Farm

Knott’s Berry Farm and Knott’s Scary Farm Explained

Knott’s Berry Farm is a 57-acre theme park in Buena Park, California. It’s owned and operated by Cedar Fair. In 2015, it was the twelfth-most-visited theme park in North America, with an average of 4 million visitors per year.
Knott’s Berry Farm has 16 rides, including Xcelerator, HangTime, and GhostRider.The park also has family-friendly rides, dining, attractions, and entertainment, especially at Camp Snoopy. Knott’s Berry Farm has a hotel offering a complimentary shuttle to Disneyland Resort, only 7 miles away.
Knott’s Scary Farm is a seasonal Halloween event at Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California. The event features: 
  • Roaming monsters
  • Terrifying mazes
  • Scare zones
  • Haunted houses
  • 40 rides, including roller coasters, family rides, dark rides, and water rides
The event runs for 27 nights from September 21 to October 31, 2023. It’s recommended for mature audiences only and not recommended for children under 13.
Knott’s Scary Farm boasts the impressive title of Southern California’s most enduring and spine-tingling Halloween-themed amusement event. Over five decades, it has offered a continuous stream of terrifying experiences, unearthing countless nightmares, delivering shocks that defy imagination, and introducing innovations that promise thrills like no other. This event has fearlessly explored every corner of the horror spectrum.

Emmanuel Detres

