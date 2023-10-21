Possible Death Reported at California Theme Park After Guest Collapses

A theme park incident occurred yesterday at a popular California amusement park after a guest collapsed and guests tried to perform CPR.

Theme Park Incident – Possible Death Reported Inside California Theme Park

According to RyanTheme Park on X, formerly Twitter, a guest collapsed yesterday evening towards the entrance to Knott’s Berry Farm theme park in California. The guest collapses near the front gate entrance to the Halloween event, Knott’s Scary Farm.

Say your prayers. Someone collapsed at the front gate at Scary Farm. Looks like they died. They are frantically performing CPR. Dose not look good. — RyanTheme Park (@Ryanthemepark) October 21, 2023

According to reports from this X account, the person seemed to be dead. Still, after some time, police and paramedics were able to revive the individual and get them the attention they needed to most likely remove that person from the situation and area and get them even further treatment.

Further details were revealed later on in the evening, as shown below:

Looks like they got the person breathing. But damn, did not look good. Hopefully they are going to be okay. pic.twitter.com/5K0L2pI74T — RyanTheme Park (@Ryanthemepark) October 21, 2023

The person involved in the incident seemed to have been resurrected after numerous attempts from medical staff on site. No other updates have been given on the situation or whether or not the person involved is alive and well. But speculation or rumors should not be spread until the final word is released from either the theme park, the individual, or their family.

Knott’s Berry Farm and Knott’s Scary Farm Explained

Knott’s Berry Farm is a 57-acre theme park in Buena Park, California. It’s owned and operated by Cedar Fair. In 2015, it was the twelfth-most-visited theme park in North America, with an average of 4 million visitors per year.

Knott’s Berry Farm has 16 rides, including Xcelerator, HangTime, and GhostRider.The park also has family-friendly rides, dining, attractions, and entertainment, especially at Camp Snoopy. Knott’s Berry Farm has a hotel offering a complimentary shuttle to Disneyland Resort , only 7 miles away.