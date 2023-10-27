Streaming Service Abandons ‘Barbie’ Following Margot Robbie “Banning”

Barbie was one of the most successful films of the year, and even with all of the undying love that the movie attained, it is now hitting snags when it comes to streaming.

The world went wild over Barbie thanks to her smash movie, Barbie (2023), featuring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Will Farrell, Michael Cera, and other talented actors and actresses. The film — which caused a world shortage during its production — has flooded the world with the most amazing and weirdest marketing campaigns and collaborations, including the reopening of Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse in partnership with Airbnb — though this time, Ken’s hosting.

At the worldwide box office, Barbie has pulled in an estimated $1.212 billion on a $145 million budget. That doesn’t just make it successful – it makes Barbie a colossal hit, breaking Warner Bros. records, overtaking The Dark Knight (2008), and becoming one of the fastest movies to reach the billion-dollar club in history.

While the film has recently received intense backlash accusing it of promoting an alleged “hidden gay agenda” and sparked debate online with its international marketing, Director Greta Gerwig’s film smashed the box office, with presales bigger than Walt Disney’s The Little Mermaid (2023). In terms of the historic Barbenheimer battle, Barbie has definitely come out on top – beating Oppenheimer (2023) in terms of numbers, at least.

Barbie has even taken down Harry Potter.

Out of all of those films, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 was the most successful with a $381,011,219 box office take away. Until now, it was Warner Bros. largest grossing film in history. Now, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie is officially Warner Bros.’ highest-grossing global release in histroy, surpassing Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2. This is an incredible feat for Barbie, as no other film has been able to take down the final and most successful Harry Potter film.

From the immense success of the film, Greta Gerwig has noted that she wants to do a sequel.

“There’s a tone and a humor and a joy, and obviously the world is so beautiful,” Gerwig told Variety. “I want to go back to Barbie Land.”

According to Forbes, Mattel, the toy company which owns Barbie and Hot Wheels, says they have 45 movies in development based on their various toy properties. There’s no word on what the movies are about, who’s starring in them, or who’s directing, but if any of them are like Barbie, Mattel might become successful enough at making movie adaptations they decide to open up their own studio.

Although the movie has been such a hit, actors in the film can no longer share their excitement.

SAG-AFTRA has now issued guidelines on Halloween costumes for actors and actresses as the ongoing strikes continue. The union has shared that no one is to dress as characters, which would be against strike guidelines.

The organization shares that members may dress up as characters from non-struck content, like an animated TV show, and they should choose costumes that are “inspired by generalized characters and figures” rather than from struck content. In addition, SAG-AFTRA tells its members not to post photos of costumes on social media that are inspired by struck content.

“Let’s use our collective power to send a loud and clear message to our struck employers that we will not promote their content without a fair contract,” they shared.

Margot went through every press event for Barbie dressed as various forms of Barbie’s so now, she will be shunned from doing so — as we have noted with Jenna Ortega as Wednesday, from the Netflix hit show, Wednesday.

On top of that, Barbie has been omitted from Max’s release schedule yet again, making some wonder when Greta Gerwig’s summer smash hit will start streaming.

The Direct said, “Max’s November 2023 streaming slate includes hits like James Cameron’s Aliens (November 1), A Cinderella Story (November 1), the Legally Blonde films (November 1), The Conjuring 2 (November 15), and Spike Jonze’s Her (November 28).

This is the latest update not to include the Greta Gerwig-directed blockbuster, but it does not necessarily mean the candy pink comedy will not come to the service over the next month.

Major Warner Bros. movies like The Flash and Evil Dead Rise were not included in their respective Max release month updates.”

Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav previously told shareholders Barbie would come to the service sometime “in the fall” following its PVOD and physical release, which meant a November debut may still seem likely.

The CEO stated, “We really believe in the motion picture window. Let this movie go to the motion picture window, play it up, build up that brand, then have it go into PVOD. Take it through these windows of economics that have worked forever, and we think work extremely well. And then put it on Max. And when it goes on Max, we think it’ll have a very good impact, and that’ll be in the fall.”

If Max were to still release Barbie this year, one likely candidate could be the week of November 21 (a.k.a. Thanksgiving in the United States).

If the movie were to come to Max in time for Turkey Day, Warner Bros. could capitalize on Barbenheimer weekend. Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer is set for an online release that same weekend.

Alternatively, Barbie is available for purchase now on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K UHD!

