Woman Sexually Assaulted During Disney Character Brunch

Disneyland Resort, The Happiest Place on Earth, isn’t perfect. Though most guests rightfully feel safe on vacation, one incident can forever change a victim’s view of the Southern California Disney Park. One woman shared her story after an unknown man inappropriately grabbed her during brunch at Storytellers Cafe at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa.

Theme park violence, though rare, is on the rise nationwide. Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort hire security cast members and implement strict rules to prevent inappropriate behavior, but it’s impossible to stop every incident before it begins.

Reddit user u/primcessmahina spoke out after another guest groped her during Mickey’s Tales of Adventure Brunch.

“I was at the grand Californian in September for character brunch and an older man grabbed my butt,” the guest wrote.

It’s unknown if Disney security cast members or police officers apprehended the man. The guest didn’t share any further details about the incident, though she cited it as “the most annoying thing” that’s happened to her at Disneyland Resort.

More on Storytellers Cafe

Storytellers Cafe at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spas offers a Character Breakfast and Brunch buffet with Mickey Mouse and friends and an all-you-care-to-enjoy dinner buffet. The restaurant requires reservations and costs between $47 and $52 per adult and $26 and $31 per child, plus tax and gratuity.

“Celebrate California folklore over a bountiful buffet—and meet some Disney Characters during breakfast and brunch,” Disneyland Resort writes. “They don’t appear during dinner, but delicious food does!”

Mickey’s Tales of Adventure breakfast includes “favorites such as croissants, muffins, danishes, seasonal sliced fruits, fresh berries, Mickey Waffles, egg white frittatas, chile verde chilaquiles, hand-carved meats, an omelet station and much more.”

Similarly, Mickey’s Tales of Adventure brunch offers “Mickey Waffles, the fish of the day, assorted flatbreads, bread pudding, chile verde chilaquiles, beignets and much more.”

Dinner, which doesn’t include Disney Character encounters, includes “the flatbread of the day, roasted chicken, seasonal fish, plant-based favorites, a rotating chef’s selection of small plates and much more.”

“Enjoy savory selections from the pasta station or succulent prime rib from the carving station,” Disney writes. “Plus, be sure to try the spectacular seasonal soup. Options for the kiddos include delectable chicken fingers, cheeseburger sliders, the fish of the day, assorted flatbreads and grilled cheese.”

Though violent and inappropriate behavior is unlikely to affect your Disney Parks vacation, notify a Disney cast member immediately if you’re assaulted, harassed, or otherwise threatened at Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort. Disney Security takes reports seriously and will ensure you feel safe during your visit.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.