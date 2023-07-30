Massive Hole Drilled Into Floor During Disney Dinner Emergency

A bizarre emergency unfolded at one of Disneyland’s most iconic restaurants.

The monorail passes the front of the Grand Californian
The Disneyland Resort is filled to the brim with absolutely beloved and iconic theme park rides and attractions. From Haunted Mansion to Matterhorn Bobsleds, there’s something for every Guest to enjoy.

Of course, the Resort also features newer adventures like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and the entirety of Avengers Campus. However, Disneyland is also famous for its hotels, where Guests have the choice between several amazing locations.

Marvel characters from 'Guardians of the Galaxy', Star-Lord and Gamora, in Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure
Guests have the choice between three infamous hotels, Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel, and of course, the Disneyland Hotel.

These hotels all feature incredible rooms and amenities as well as great proximity to the actual theme parks.

However, Guests can also enjoy some delicious restaurants while staying, most notably, Stroyteller’s Cafe.

storytellers cafe
Unfortunately, a bizarre turn of events ruined several Guest’s dinner at the hotel. This issue was revealed by a Guest visiting the location during the incident.

The restaurant had to close suddenly as crews began construction work, bringing  a jackhammer into the eatery:

Apparently, there was a leak that needed to be fixed quickly, resulting in the closure of the restaurant. Crews brought out a jackhammer and began drilling a hole into the floor.

We hope whatever problem there was quickly fixed and Guests can once again dine at this amazing location.

At this location, Here, Guests can “Celebrate California folklore over a bountiful buffet—and meet some Disney Characters during breakfast and brunch.” This is a very popular location for Guests to eat at while staying at Disney’s Grand California Hotel.

Have you ever stayed at one of these three hotels at the Disneyland Resort? What’s your favorite place to eat while at Disneyland?

