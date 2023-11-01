Racist Disney Ride Erased With Latest Construction Update

Princess Tiana is on her way! More of the former Splash Mountain ride and queue area area are under construction, as shown in a recent video from Walt Disney World Resort.

Splash Mountain

Tokyo Disneyland is the only remaining Disney Park with an operating Splash Mountain. The ride closed this year at Disneyland Park and Magic Kingdom Park after years of complaints about its source material, Song of the South (1946). The film is widely banned for a racist depiction of life for Black Americans post-Civil War.

“Drop into a whimsical world filled with classic characters and songs on this thrilling log-flume adventure,” the official Disney ride description once read. “Hop inside a hollow log and float through a colorful bayou as you follow happy-go-lucky Br’er Rabbit to his ‘laughing place.’ But be warned: Br’er Bear and Br’er Fox are in hot pursuit of this wayward hare.”

“Glide past over 100 talking, singing, storytelling Audio-Animatronics critters who inhabit Splash Mountain and offer up their own slice of down-home culture. Sing along to classic Disney ditties, including ‘Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah.’ Then, brace yourself for the big finale—this musical cruise ends in a thrilling 5-story splashdown!”

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Construction Update

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will feature returning voice actors Anika Noni Rose (Tiana), Bruno Campos (Naveen), Jenifer Lewis (Mama Odie), and Michael Leon Wooley (Louis the Alligator). Keith David (Dr. Facilier) isn’t slated to return for the Princess and the Frog (2009) attraction.

Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort haven’t shared much about Tiana’s Bayou Adventure’s storyline but stated that it takes place after the film’s events. Guests will follow Princess Tiana and Prince Naveen as they gather ingredients for a recipe and run their new business, Tiana’s Foods!

On Tuesday, TikToker @acadventuresorl shared a video of ongoing construction around the former Splash Mountain in Frontierland at Magic Kingdom Park:

In the video, the attraction queue is torn to dirt. Conversely, an old wooden building has a fresh coat of yellow paint and a brand-new, New Orleans-inspired mural.

Brown construction walls cover most of the ride area, but the towering mountain now features a “Tiana’s Foods”-branded water tower and a glittering crown.

Though the video didn’t provide many updates, fans still looked forward to the Princess and the Frog attraction.

“So so excited for this ride!!” the TikToker captioned the video.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opens at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort in late 2024. Inside the Magic will report any updates to the ride’s construction and opening timeline!

Are you excited about Tiana’s Bayou Adventure? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.