Blood Found Everywhere at Disney Park

Less than a week after a TikToker was kicked out of Disneyland Resort because of an inappropriate Oogie Boogie Bash costume, Disney Parks fans debate wearing fake blood to the Disney Halloween party.

Oogie Boogie Bash

The sold-out Oogie Boogie Bash is the most popular event of the year at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park. Lucky visitors will experience treat trail magic, the Frightfully Fun Parade, rare character interactions, and more Halloween time fun on select nights in September and October 2023.

“Don your favorite costume for a frightfully fun night of Characters, tricks and treats for Guests of all ages,” Disneyland Resort explains. “The spell’s been cast! On select nights this September and October, Disney California Adventure Park will host a separately ticketed Halloween party with Oogie Boogie.”

“This family-friendly event includes after-hours Park access to treat trails, photo opportunities, entertainment, attractions, frightfully fun decor and more. Your ticket also lets you enjoy Disney California Adventure Park for up to 3 hours before Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party begins. Once the party starts at 6:00 PM, you’ll be treated to 5 hours of ghoulish delights—including special Halloween-themed entertainment, attractions, Character sightings and more.”

Bloody Costumes

This year, Judge Doom made his first-ever Oogie Boogie Bash appearance, bringing “gore” to the not-so-scary event. The Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988) character dips an amputated “toon” shoe into a boiling pot during a frightening Disney villain stage show.

However, many Disneyland Resort fans feel implied violence should be limited at the family-friendly event. This week, Disney Parks fans on Reddit debated wearing fake blood to Oogie Boogie Bash.

“I was wondering if anyone knew the rules on Blood on costumes?” u/Gypsienz13 asked. “We have a group of people going and one will be dressed as Chucky and he decided to put blood(fake) on his overalls? Do you think they will allow him in? He doesn’t have a knife or any weapon, just blood on his overalls.”

The guest didn’t find much of the support they were looking for.

“Why is he dressing as Chucky for a family/kid oriented event?” u/madchad90 wrote.

“Hey, here’s an idea,” said u/thirdlost. “Think about why Disney has these rules. It’s so little kids in the park, who are a primary target audience for this event, are not scared or traumatized. So maybe do NOT go into the park splashed with any fake blood.”

But a few Disney Parks fans encouraged the guest.

“We saw a woman in a wedding dress splashed with fake blood two weeks ago,” u/cobunny replied.

“They should. If it’s not over the top,” u/BananaCS13 agreed. “I saw a few people dressed like that when I went a couple weeks ago and no cast members said anything.”

Should Disneyland Resort permit fake blood on Oogie Boogie Bash costumes? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.