Multiple Disneyland Rides to Go Offline Indefinitely

Unfortunately, several Disneyland rides will be closing indefinitely at the original Disneyland Resort.

Guests will find an absolutely daunting amount of things to do and experience while at the original Disneyland Resort. First opening back on July 17, 1955, the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, has only gotten better with age, now featuring some of the best theme park rides and attractions in the entire world. Classics like Haunted Mansion and Pirates of the Caribbean have brought in millions of guests over the last few decades, with newer experiences like Minnie & Mickey’s Runaway Railway and Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! sparking excitement and encouraging new guests to take a trip to “The Happiest Place on Earth.”

One of the largest expansions to the original Disneyland Resort is Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. This breathtaking destination is a Star Wars lover’s dream, complete with characters, food, and exhilarating rides to explore. A version of this land is present at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World and remains one of the biggest draws to the Disney theme parks.

Unfortunately, with so many rides and attractions, one, two, or even three experiences will always be next on the refurbishment list. It doesn’t matter if you’re at Universal Studios or SeaWorld; ride refurbishments are an annoying and often disappointing but necessary part of any theme park. Disney is no exception, with several rides going in and out of refurbishment on any given day.

One of the largest renovation/refurbishment projects is currently underway at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, with the legendary Splash Mountain water ride being transformed into an attraction based on Disney’s The Princes and the Frog (2009). This new attraction is called Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and is set to open sometime in 2024.

To take it back to the current day, several rides and attractions will be closing soon for refurbishment at the Disneyland Resort.

When taking a look at the official Disneyland Resort calendar, you will notice that several attractions are slated to close in the coming weeks. The iconic Space Mountain will reopen on the 27th of October, with several closures following.

Astro Orbiter – November 20

Indiana Jones Adventure – November 27

IncrediCoaster – November 27

At the time of publishing this article, all of these closures are indefinite, meaning we do not know when these attractions will reopen.

We hate to see any ride close at Disney, especially ones of this caliber. Attractions like Indiana Jones Adventure and the IncrediCoaster are some of the most popular and thrilling rides in all of Disneyland, meaning a huge hole will be left when they both close in November. Both of these rides are unique to Disneyland as well, making it sting just a little bit more, especially for those visiting Disneyland for the first time during this unfortunate period.

The Walt Disney World Resort does feature Indiana Jones, but not in the form of a ride. At Disney’s Hollywood Studios, guests can experience the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular, watching as incredibly talented stuntpeople perform daring acts that are reminiscent of the first three Indiana Jones films.

