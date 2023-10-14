Long-Lost ‘TMNT’ Project Will Be Re-Released

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise has rocketed back to the top of pop culture, which has everything to do with the partnership that Paramount made with Nickelodeon. Seth Rogen produced the hit TMNT: Mutant Mayhem reboot, which has resulted in the franchise being expanded so much more. To add to the expansion of the franchise, a long-lost project is also being re-released.

Related: ‘TMNT: Mutant Mayhem’ Has Already Made $1 Billion

The Heroes in the Half Shell were initially created by Peter Laird and Kevin Eastman in 1984. They got together to create creatures that members of the X-Men team and Daredevil heavily influenced. The original comic became an instant favorite, leading to a partnership with Laird, Eastman, and Playmate Toys. The toy line was a monster, generating around $1.1 billion between 1988 and 1992.

The toy line was released with the original animated cartoon, which changed how the TMNT behaved. Though the original comic was darker, the new Turtles were funny, had personalities, and loved pizza. Eastman and Laird did not initially love the changes, but they couldn’t stop what was coming.

The Turtles became a national treasure, leading to live-action films and more merchandise. The franchise has gone through many iterations throughout the years, including several animated shows. However, it wasn’t until TMNT: Mutant Mayhem was released that the obsession with the characters came back.

The Turtles were given their own handprint ceremony at the famous TCL Chinese Theater, enshrining them as Hollywood royalty. The new film became an instant fan favorite, leading to an entire cinematic universe.

Nickelodeon is producing a tie-in series called Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, which will bridge the gap between the first and upcoming sequel film. The classics have also not been forgotten, as Eastman announced that the original cartoon would be added to Paramount+.

That is not all, as Laird and Eastman have announced a long-lost TMNT project is being re-released.

Original ‘TMNT’ Game Will Be Re-Released

You would be hard-pressed to name every piece of TMNT merchandise since the Playmate Toys line launched. However, one part of history has primarily been missing since the 1980s. That is the original tabletop RPG game that was released in 1985. The game predates the original animated cartoon and has mostly been a collector’s item for nearly 30 years.

Peter Laird and Kevin Eastman have announced their partnership with Palladium Books to bring back the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles & Other Strangeness game. The game has been out of print for many years but is now being remastered with more additions. A new cover will be drawn by Laird, and includes:

“Bonus material includes an array of new artwork, never before seen behind-the-scenes info and art, plus remembrances and tributes by renowned comic book and RPG creators including Eastman, Peter Laird, Freddie E. Williams II, Steven Cummings, Sophie Campbell, David Petersen and many more.”

The tabletop game will be launched via a Kickstarter campaign on October 31, and fans can get exclusive items like dice sets, variant book covers, art prints, and card decks. Eastman also voiced his excitement for the game coming back, stating:

“This is incredibly exciting! I am 1000% onboard to help bring this historic and original TMNT Role Playing Game series back in a truly deluxe collector’s edition that will thrill original fans and open the door for new ones. I’ve made all my archives available for expanded behind-the-scenes content as well as a few top secret surprises you need to be part of. Stay tuned!”

Eastman has been on the front lines promoting the new age of the Turtles, as he appeared at San Diego Comic-Con to announce the original cartoon’s return. It’s fantastic to see that he is on board with the new age of the TMNT, which has steadily been promoting the old and new properties.

Related: ‘TMNT: Mutant Mayhem’ Sequel Reveals First Look

For deep fans of the TMNT, this game might be the right item that is missing from your collections.

What do you think of the TMNT franchise? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!