‘TMNT: Mutant Mayhem’ Sequel Reveals First Look

The TMNT: Mutant Mayhem film has officially passed the $165 million mark at the worldwide box office, and Paramount is betting big on this new beloved reboot. The film can be streamed starting today on Paramount+, and a new trailer for the streaming debut has now unveiled the first look at the sequel following the new film.

The TMNT franchise began in the 1980s by co-creators Peter Laird and Kevin Eastman. Eastman and Laird were initially paying homage to comic characters like the X-Men and Daredevil when they came up with the idea of mutants that were also turtles but knew Kung-Fu. The result was a comic that was far darker in tone but would eventually lead to the creators licensing out the franchise for toys made by Playmates.

The combination of the toys and a new complementary TV series led to the TMNT franchise selling a staggering $1.1 billion in toys between 1988 and 1992. The original series was created by Fred Wolf Films and aired between 1987 and 1996. The series would go into syndication for CBS.

The new TMNT was far less dark and added a ton of personality to the turtles, including their obsession with pizza. The live-action adaption films would follow, combining the darker comic origins and the animated series into a successful trilogy.

Though the Turtles have been adapted into several cartoons and live-action ventures, famed comedic actor Seth Rogen announced he was producing a new reboot for the franchise. TMNT: Mutant Mayhem was created and has successfully rebooted the Turtles in a way that has never been shown.

Paramount doubled down on Rogen’s creation by announcing a tie-in sequel series and film. The first look at Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles has now been released.

‘TMNT: Mutant Mayhem’ Sequel Series Reveals First Look

First look at the Tales of The #TeenageMutantNinjaTurtles series logo Coming 2024!

The Old Turtle Den took a screenshot of the first look at the TMNT: Mutant Mayhem sequel series, which is the logo showcasing the same eclectic style that has made the new film a huge hit. Mutant Mayhem director Jeff Rowe revealed that this sequel series would follow the same formula as the film, including the stop motion and CGI animation.

The tie-in series is set to debut on Nickelodeon in 2024 and will bridge the gap between when the Turtles saved New York and where they will be when the sequel film is released. Not much is known about the series apart from taking the Turtles on a new adventure as the titular heroes will be “challenged like never before as Leo, Raph, Donnie, and Mikey each go it alone for the first time.”

Returning from the film to the series are stars Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu, and Brady Noon, reprising their roles as Donatello, Michelangelo, Leonardo, and Raphael, respectively.

We are unsure if the new tie-in series will feature any of the mutants from the film, but it appears that the high school life of the Turtles could lead to them splitting up for the first time.

The sequel to TMNT: Mutant Mayhem is already in the works, and the only thing we know about the sequel is that it will feature long-time Turtles villain, Shredder. Shredder was shown via a post-credits scene at the end of Mutant Mayhem, leaving fans clamoring for more.

It was brilliant for Rogen and Rowe to reach a consensus on not involving Shredder initially, as it gave the Turtles more time to grow within their roles as heroes and not have to fight their most formidable foe right from the start. However, there is no Turtles franchise without Shredder, so we are excited to see him coming in.

We don’t believe that Shredder will be part of Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, but he might be the secret antagonist pulling some strings that lead to the Heroes in the Half Shell separating from one another. Either way, plenty more of this franchise is coming soon, and we couldn’t be more excited.

