See ‘Loki’ Star Tom Hiddleston Portray Legendary Rock Star David Bowie

Loki star Tom Hiddleston is the new David Bowie, at least for one day.

As with many people who celebrate Halloween, it seems that the Marvel Cinematic Universe star got up in costume this year, along with his fellow Loki actor Richard E Grant and Stardust (2007) actress Olivia Grant. According to Grant, who portrayed a variant dubbed “Classic” Loki in the Disney+ show, and his social media, Hiddleston was in character as David Bowie, the late legendary rock star and artist.

As one can see from Richard E Grant’s Twitter post (the caption to which reads “Halloweening ‘70’s with

@OliviaGranted & @twhiddleston), Tom Hiddleston appears to be costumed in an amalgamation of two different 1970s Bowie looks.

It appears that Tom Hiddleston drew his inspiration from two iconic Bowie outfits. He is dressed in a red and blue striped boiler suit with gold epaulets, which the singer frequently wore while performing in the early 1970s as his space alien character “Ziggy Stardust.”

The same look was used for David Bowie’s official wax figurine at Madame Tussaud’s, as seen here:

However, it appears that the Loki actor mixed it up a bit for the rest. Rather than using the Ziggy Stardust makeup with the distinctive jeweled forehead, Hiddleston’s face is decorated with the striking red thunderbolt seen on the cover of his album Aladdin Sane (1974).

Interestingly, although this makeup design (created by Brian Duffy and Pierre Laroche) has become a huge part of the singer’s image, he actually never performed in it and only wore it for the album photo shoot. Reportedly, it was the most expensive cover album shoot in history up till that point.

It appears that Richard E Grant was throwing something of a David Bowie Halloween party, although it appears at least one person dressed up as a member of the hard rock band Kiss instead. However, there were enough David Bowie Variants there to make any Goblin King proud.

Our daughter @OliviaGranted threw a fabulous 70’s Halloween party and her father hoped for GlamRock, but in reality was GrotesqueRock! 😱😂😱😂 pic.twitter.com/U2VL2Cqhrw — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) October 29, 2023

There has not yet been a definitive on-screen portrayal of David Bowie thus far, although his cameo in Zoolander (2001), comes pretty close. That said, if the singer’s estate ever wants to make an authorized biopic, it could do a whole lot worse than to hire Tom Hiddleston.

After all, the actor is best known for portraying the Norse God of Mischief Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Thor (2011), a character who has a lot in common with Bowie himself.

For one, both David Bowie and Loki appreciate a certain level of theatricality, as evidenced by the former’s elaborate stage show throughout his decades-long career and, uh, the latter’s use of Asgardian magic to create fear and awe.

For another, both David Bowie and Loki have been associated with gender-bending and queer sexuality, as seen in the character of Sylvie/Lady Loki, portrayed by Sophia Di Martino, and the singer’s long history of breaking rock stereotypes.

And finally, Tom Hiddleston just plain looks good as Bowie. Maybe there will be a biopic in his future?

Do you think Loki would be a good Bowie? Should Loki the show reveal Bowie as a Variant? Give us some thoughts in the comments below!