Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Officially Scrapped in Surprising Move

Actor Kevin Costner has taken the world by storm in the beloved television drama Yellowstone, but it seems that has all come to an end.

Yellowstone, created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, is a contemporary take on the classic Western genre, set in the state of Montana. At its core, Yellowstone dives into the tumultuous world of the Dutton family, the owners of the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States.

The central character, John Dutton, is portrayed by Kevin Costner. As the patriarch of the Dutton family, Costner’s character is faced with the daunting task of safeguarding his family’s legacy and the land they call home from a myriad of external threats. The series adeptly explores the multifaceted challenges that come with immense wealth, power, and control in the ranching industry. John Dutton’s unwavering commitment to preserving his family’s heritage is a core theme, and his character epitomizes the enduring spirit of the American cowboy.

Beyond the patriarch, the Dutton family is comprised of several complex and multi-dimensional characters. Beth Dutton, played by Kelly Reilly, is a sharp and assertive businesswoman who adds a layer of fierceness to the family dynamic. Wes Bentley portrays Jamie Dutton, a character torn between his familial obligations and personal ambitions, offering a character arc filled with moral dilemmas. Luke Grimes plays Kayce Dutton, a military veteran grappling with the harsh realities of ranch life and the haunting traumas of his past.

What sets Yellowstone apart from other contemporary television dramas is its seamless blending of Western folklore, modern crime elements, and family saga. This unique concoction creates a viewing experience that is as enthralling as it is evocative. The show is equally lauded for its evocative depiction of the American West, with the majestic landscapes serving as both a backdrop and a character in the story.

Totaling five seasons with 47 episodes, Yellowstone has transcended into a classic for many fans. Over the course of the show’s running, numerous fans can be seen wearing t-shirts or with a bumper sticker comparing themselves to Beth Dutton. The show is intricate, and over the course of a single episode, multiple storylines will be addressed that come with new and existing problems. Though some critics remain skeptical of the show, it has received an approval rating of more than 83% from fans on Rotten Tomatoes and has continued to become even more popular even in a hiatus.

However, as we look toward the future, many fans have been left to wonder what might happen next with the beloved show. The series ended after the eighth episode of the fifth season. The expectation was that Taylor Sheridan would complete the show with a Part 2 that would consist of five episodes, but the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes have prevented the actors and actresses from returning to work. Unfortunately, even worse news has come forward for the series.

It was reported a couple of months ago that Kevin Costner would not be returning for the second part of the season, but this hasn’t been confirmed. As a matter of fact, Costner’s lawyer spoke out, denying that the actor was hard to work with. Since that point, there have been multiple reports sharing that Costner wants to return to “finish up his character,” but it’s unclear if he will return for the unfilmed portion of Season 5 or not at this point.

Though fans are still holding out hope for the future of the show, it’s already been confirmed that Yellowstone will be coming to an end after Season 5, regardless of Costner’s availability. The end of the show is surprising in many ways, as some fans had hoped another season could be developed with some of the characters in the show picking up bigger parts. However, it seems we now have some answers on what might be coming next for the franchise.

Paramount+ is already home to two prequel series, Yellowstone 1883 and Yellowstone 1923, but it seems that another one could be in the works. Yellowstone 6666 is reportedly now in development. This show could star Jimmy (Jefferson White) in a bigger role as they explore life in Texas on a whole different frontier. There’s also a chance that other characters– like Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser)– could be involved, as well, as the group had moved down from Montana following the end of Season 5 Part 1.

Still, at this point, we’ll have to wait and see what might be next for the mega-franchise.

What would you like to see next from Yellowstone? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!