Guests Trapped on Disney World Ride, Water Drained for Evacuation

Terrified Walt Disney World Resort guests vowed “never” to ride Kali River Rapids again after an evacuation “ruined” their day at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park.

Kali River Rapids

When it opened at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park in 1999, Kali River Rapids was Disney’s first-ever river-rapid attraction. Its 35-foot rotating drop was the first of its kind in the theme park industry!

“Set out on a thrilling whitewater adventure through a lush jungle in the heart of Asia,” the official Walt Disney World Resort ride description reads. “Skim across an erupting geyser, drift below a canopy of lush vegetation and be whisked along fast-moving rapids. Graze gushing waterfalls and bedrock amid the raging current. Then, as the harmony of nature is disrupted, you’ll plummet down a dramatic 20-foot slope!”

“You will surely get splashed on this attraction—and you may even get soaked. Guests wishing to remain dry are encouraged to bring a waterproof poncho, extra clothes or a towel to dry off. Lockers for mobile devices and other items you want to stay dry are located across from the entrance to Kali River Rapids and are available during your ride (on a first-come, first-served basis).”

Evacuation

Many Disney Parks guests dream of evacuating from a Walt Disney World Resort attraction. The chance to see a backstage area or a glimpse behind the “magic” is beyond tempting for Disney theme park fans!

But not everyone wants to sit and await rescue during an expensive Walt Disney World Resort vacation. Interruptions quickly become significant headaches, impacting dining reservations and Disney Genie+ plans.

Reddit user u/kelseyn87 recently recalled their terrible experience evacuating Kali River Rapids – a much more complicated procedure than walking off a ride on land.

“We got stuck on Kali River Rapids once… had to wait for them to mostly drain the ride,” the guest wrote. “But still had enough water left to ruin your shoes and your day 🙃 never again!”

Disney cast members do everything possible to avoid evacuating guests from attractions. Always be patient and follow their instructions to exit rides safely.

If a ride breakdown impacted your Disney Park plans, talk to Guest Services. They may be able to rebook missed reservations at no cost to you.

Have you ever gotten stuck on a ride at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, or Disney’s Hollywood Studios? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.