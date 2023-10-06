‘John Wick’ Set to go Another 10 Years, According to Director

There have been many legendary action stars that have thrilled generations of movie lovers. Iconic actors like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone, Dwayne Johnson, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Jet Li, and Jackie Chan have captivated audiences for years with their god-like physicality and resilience to defeat their enemies. Yet, the latest superstar to reinvigorate the martial arts genre for the last 10 years has been Keanu Reeves in the John Wick series.

The John Wick movies have gone on to become one of the most successful action film franchises in modern cinematic history. Each film would increase in fanfare as it would go on to rake in over $1 billion at the box office. Despite its blockbuster status, many fans are waiting patiently to witness the end of Wick’s epic story. However, the franchise’s director has other plans for the “Baba Yaga.”

Co-creator and screenwriter, Derek Kolstad, could not have imagined the impact this ever-expanding world of assassins would have on pop culture. Kolstad’s first version of John Wick was written to be portrayed as a retired elderly assassin. Acting legends like Clint Eastwood and Harrison Ford were desired for the renowned role.

Kolstad would take a gamble on his story as he would pass on multiple major studios’ offers to work with the smaller studio, Lionsgate. Although he was offered more money with a bigger budget from other studios, John Wick would have been put into a backlog of movies in-development. This would ensure no guarantee that the movie would be made soon, if at all. Lionsgate would offer the least amount of money, but assured Kolstad that production for it would begin right away.

Due to mutual contacts, Keanu Reeves would get a hold of the script. Once he understood the emotional thread of the character, he would sign on to do the role. Kolstad was delighted with the casting as they aged down the protagonist to match Reeves’ age. Reeves would then encourage the hiring of his former Matrix stunt double, Chad Stahelski, to co-direct the film. He was a skilled martial artist with a brilliant cinematic eye who could help make the intricate fight choreography a masterful centerpiece for viewers.

Four movies later, director, Chad Stahelski, has made the series his crowned jewel. He recently divulged that he has notebooks of ideas to continue John Wick for five more movies. He did admit, “We just don’t have the story locked (yet). I have no interest in doing the cash grab of bringing John Wick back for something.” Stahelski added that he thought they would end the franchise with the fourth, but as the mythology of Wick and his assassin order kept developing, he knew of the potential. He reassured fans that Keanu would do one again in a second as long as it had a good story.

Stahelski professed that Lionsgate has been nothing but supportive. While they would financially support as many John Wick movies as they could muster, they are happy with spinoff concepts like The Ballerina starring Ana de Armas in 2024, as well as the recent prequel TV series, The Continental. This new addition to the John Wick universe will explore the origins of the infamous “hotel-for-assassins” from the perspective of a young Winston, originally played by Ian McShane.

While Stahelski is more than willing to make five more John Wick movies, until then, he is currently developing a reimagining of the cult-classic franchise, Highlander, with Henry Cavill attached for the starring role. He is also producing an adaptation for the critically acclaimed mystical samurai video game series, Ghost of Tsushima.

What do you think of having five more John Wick movies? Can they keep it going that long? Or should they end his story?