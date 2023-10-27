Jeffrey Epstein ‘Disney Princess’ Fetish Comes to Light

Jeffrey Epstein and Disney shouldn’t be connected, yet through unfortunate events, they are.

Jeffrey Epstein: Information Leading to the Tragic Disney Revelations

The criminal Jeffrey Epstein, born in 1953, is known as an American sex offender. He is also known alongside other big names from Epstein’s time working as a financier. Convicted of multiple counts of terrible crimes, the Epstein enterprise became a name equivalent to sex trafficking and the ‘pedophile island.’

Developing a More “Woke” Movement

It rang out across social media, impacting movements like #imwithher and #metoo that supported victim voices. His relationship with other prominent figures, ranging from Prince Andrew to Donald Trump, shows how pervasive and deviant the issue behind Jeffery Epstein is deviant by nature.

The man pled guilty to (among plenty of other charges) the “procurement of minors for prostitution” and ran a sex trafficking pyramid scheme based out of the US Virgin Islands. He died in jail in 2019. And since this time, some alarming facts have come to light that impact any Disney Park attendee or Walt Disney World fan.

Walt Disney Company: A Family Enterprise

A trip to Disney World is supposed to be a place of magic and wonder, not somewhere for children to worry about the sexualization of minors. There has been a significant contest about the “woke” movement and whether it contributes to or helps with the problem faced by any aspiring Disney dreamer: to be safe and free.

Some argue that the “woke” premise allows that liberty. Others find that it compromises a corollary liberty for youth.

Yet there is definitive proof that connects more than one Disney employee to crimes of sexual deviancy. This, combined with the ‘Disney Princess’ obsession and ‘services’ offered, means the premise of sexualizing Walt Disney is familiar (and disturbing, to say the least).

Epstein and the ‘Disney Princess’

There is no inherent risk because of the Walt Disney Co., but records show that Epstein facilitated a “Disney Princess” experience for clients. It proves there was active fetishization of the Disney characters and the young woman who represented them.

Mike Papantinio, speaking on the issues now coming to light, participated in an interview. As for learning the new facts, he noted, “Somebody at JP Morgan was doing their job. Okay. And they started seeing these transactions. In the end, the complaint says there was a million dollars exchanged for these Disney princesses.”

Issues Continue to Grow for Prominent Figures

During the interview, the statement goes on to say that the claims are damaging, with Papantinio saying, “Yeah. We have to be blind about what the association is. These are people that did some bad.” It appears this is just some of the prosecutions active in the fight for justice here. Disney Princess information is simply the newest face of the tragedy.

Keeping the Walt Disney Company Safe for Families

These specific issues center around the protection of both children and the soul of Disney itself. The Walt Disney Company, now in its 100th year, is a proud embracer of the “woke movement,” thereby dubbed after “gay days” hit a wall in Florida due to legislation.

Yet Disney remained true to form and supported inclusion. It’s only tied to the unfortunate crimes committed by several individuals. According to the report, there are many who we are only now learning about.

