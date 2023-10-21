EPCOT Experience Teases Possible Pixar Cross-Over

A trip to any of the Disney parks can be one of the most magical experiences of a lifetime. From Disneyland first opening in 1955 to Shanghai Disney Resort opening in 2016, the Disney parks are created with that sense of magic and wonder in mind.

A lot goes into building the parks in order to make them immersive, expertly themed, and fun for guests of all ages. From attractions like IncrediCoaster and Pixar Pal-A-Round in Disney California Adventure to Space Mountain and Haunted Mansion at Disneyland Park all the way over to Tower of Terror and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Hollywood Studios and Kilimanjaro Safaris and Expedition Everest at Animal Kingdom in Walt Disney World Resort, there truly is something for everyone.

In addition to actual rides, there are also several different attractions for guests to experience. These attractions range from sit-down shows like Country Bear Jamboree and Enchanted Tiki Room at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom to live shows like Voices of Liberty at EPCOT. However, some of these attractions are also interactive, allowing guests to interact with different characters and technology to create a unique experience every time.

One such experience is the Turtle Talk With Crush experience at EPCOT’s World Nature Pavilion (formerly known as Living With the Seas) near The Seas with Nemo and Friends ride and the Coral Reef restaurant. During this show, guests of all ages can talk with Crush, the easy-going, free spirited turtle from Finding Nemo (2003). Crush is fully interactive, answering questions and holding conversations with guests in the audience. According to the official Walt Disney World website,

“Got a burning question for Crush? During this live 15-minute chat, you may get to ask it. Take a seat at Turtle Talk theater and watch as the turtle from Disney and Pixar’s Finding Nemo swims up close. Through the amazing technology of the hydrophone, he can communicate directly with land-based dudes and dudettes about almost anything that’s on their minds.

Ask him about marine biology, his friends from the sea, his favorite foods, life on the East Australian Current—it’s totally up to you! He may also introduce you to his pals Marlin, Nemo and Squirt—plus new friends from Disney and Pixar’s Finding Dory. The show is improvised, so it’s different every time. It’s an ocean full of laughs for all ages!”

We’ve covered some interactions that have gone viral on TikTok and X (Twitter), but a recent video includes a Pixar crossover that could rival the Marvel multiverse. In a video posted by TikTok account @talkwithcrush, Crush is shown having a conversation with a young guest in the crowd. “What is that little thing that you are holding on to little dude?” the turtle asks.

The kid quietly responds, but Crush asks him to hold it up so he can see what it is. “IT’S A BUZZ LIGHTYEAR!” the child shouts louder, shocking Crush and giving the audience a good laugh. Crush continues, saying “I got one of those too. Do you wanna see mine?” He explains that he “saw it floating on the surface” and “didn’t know what it was.”

The Pixar-ception comes as the beloved Finding Nemo character pulls out his very own Toy Story Buzz Lightyear! “I wondered what his name was, and now I know! His name is BUZZ LIGHTYEAR!” The interaction hilariously ends as Crush shouts the name back at the child.

Pixar is known for including Easter eggs and references throughout their films, including an entire reel during the end-credits of Cars (2006) which features Toy Story, Monsters Inc., and A Bug’s Life (each with the characters replaced with cars) as movies that exist within the Cars universe. The Pizza Planet truck can also be seen in several Pixar movies, and there are several fan theories that every Pixar movie exists within the same universe.

It wouldn’t be entirely impossible for Finding Nemo and Toy Story to exist within the same universe canonically, so Crush finding a floating Buzz Lightyear toy could actually happen, causing another Pixar cross-over!

What do you think of the Pixar “cross-over” between Finding Nemo and Toy Story? Have you ever done Turtle Talk with Crush? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!