Thousands of Terrorized Disney Guests Evacuated From Hotel at 2:00 a.m.

Being awakened by a fire alarm at 2:30 a.m. while on a Disney vacation is not magical, especially when some guests use the emergency as a social media moment, leaving hundreds of other guests in danger as evacuation procedures are forced to slow down.

Even in the most magical place on earth, things can sometimes take a dark turn.

At Walt Disney World Resort, Guests have access to nearly everything they need at their fingertips (literally, My Disney Experience can help you accomplish nearly anything you need). There are four incredible theme parks: Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT, as well as two water parks: Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon, and the currently closed Disney’s Blizzard Beach, as well as Disney Springs. That is all just scratching the surface because Guests can also enjoy the 25+ resorts on property, golf, mini golf, visit ESPN Wide World of Sports, and so much more. The large theme park mogul is plotted on a size of land that is equivalent to San Francisco — which means the theme park is truly its own functioning city.

When guests book a Disney World hotel, they can choose between three tiers:

Value Resorts

Moderate Resorts

Deluxe Resorts

Each level offers a plethora of themed hotels, from Disney’s Art of Animation Resort to Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, to Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort. All resort guests will get complimentary travel to Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney Springs, Blizzard Beach (when open), and Typhoon Lagoon by bus. Some resorts also offer monorail service as well as Disney’s Skyliner service.

Staying at a Disney resort means living in the Disney bubble. Not only are you closer to the theme parks, but you also have access to delicious restaurants like ‘Ohana and Topolino’s Terrace – Flavors of the Riviera at your fingertips. You can also use the highly themed pools, which feel like a water park steps from your room. In order to do this, there is a hefty price tag attached.

Even the cheapest of hotels on Disney property run a higher price tag than hotels of a similar caliber just outside the gates of Walt Disney World Resort. With the responsibility of charging a higher price tag, Disney also takes cleanliness and safety seriously at their hotels.

Lately, we have been reporting on quite a few evacuations that have happened due to a fire alarm. The most shocking one happened at Disney’s Pop Century Resort. As we reported, “Blaring emergency alarms and flashing lights awoke guests in Building 6 of the 1970s section at Disney’s Pop Century Resort around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. Hundreds from this and nearby buildings evacuated their rooms, with some running to the front desk for help.”

The article continues, “After about ten minutes, first responders arrived and walked each floor with Disney Security Cast Members. They appeared to search for the cause of the alarm before ultimately silencing it. Guests returned to their rooms after fifteen to twenty minutes.” In this case, Disney did not disclose the cause of the alarm, but it certainly awoke hundreds of guests out of their beauty sleep.

We then shared that a guest recently disclosed their experience of a fire alarm going off while staying at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge Resort. Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge is one of the coolest and most unique places guests can stay at Walt Disney World. The resort takes inspiration from Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park, allowing guests to have an up close and personal experience with dozens of different animals.

Certain parts of the hotel feature actual animal habitats, meaning some guests can even wake up and spot some animals outside their hotel room window. However, this magical experience faded when a fire alarm went off, forcing guests to leave their rooms.

“I was just coming here to ask this!” said another guest on the original Reddit post. “I got to Jambo house from the Magic Kingdom and saw people flooding into Jambo from the parking lot like a pack of wildebeests.” We aren’t sure what exactly happened or what the cause of the alarm was, but no one was reportedly hurt as a result. Each and every location at Walt Disney World has an evacuation plan mapped out, meaning guests will remain as safe as possible during an emergency.

This was the second evacuation noted at Jambo House within a month.

On September 8th, on guest shared that they “Just got evacuated from Jambo House,” said the guest. “There was really poor communication from the hotel staff. These things happen of course but I was just wondering if anyone was also here and heard what actually had happened? Looking up ‘Jambo House fire’ on Google it seems to happen every so often!”

Fortunately, it doesn’t seem like the incident was too serious. Guests were evacuated from the zebra trail and gathered near the pool and The Mara while alarms rang for approximately 20 minutes before “the only member of staff (a security guard) came out to apologize and gave the all clear.”

Now, another evacuation has happened at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge Resort; however, this one awoke thousands at 2:30 a.m.

One guest shared the news, along with their disapproval on how guests behaved during the evacuation.

The guest said, “Seriously, people. While the fire alarm going off at 2:30am at Jambo House may be nothing (or a fire alarm going off anywhere, really), you stopping the flow of traffic to take selfies with you and your children on the stairs is ridiculous. You are holding up people evacuating a building in case of a fire for a picture?”

Of course, when there is a fire alarm and guests are required to evacuate any Disney location, it is important to take the moment seriously. There could be a very serious issue and not following the procedures efficiently can lead to injury.

One reader said, “Just push them out of the way – who cares about stopping and staying out of the picture, just push past them.” This is not the best course of action, as it could cause someone to fall or be injured, but moving around them safely would be a good idea. Another replied, “Why would anyone take a photo at a moment like that… people are dumb.”

It was not noted for how long the evacuation took place or what the cause of the evacuation was. That being said, if it were a serious issue, more details would likely be given as the evacuated guests would have publicly seen it.

Have you ever been evacuated from a Disney hotel or attraction?

