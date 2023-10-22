“Don’t Trust Those!,” Guest Warns Internet After Nasty Disneyland Injury

A guest is warning the internet after capturing a nasty Disneyland injury on camera.

The Disney parks are a place of magic and wonder, allowing the millions of guests who visit them each and every year an escape from reality. However, the “real world” often seeps into these places despite Disney’s major attempts at creating the ideal environment to have fun in. Over the last few months, we’ve seen some shocking events occur at Disneyland, Walt Disney World, and the international theme parks as well.

These events range from fistfights and theft to line-skipping ad property damage, all of which are not only prohibited by Disney but they are also against the law. Sometimes, incidents occur that are no one’s fault but act as a reminder to always be careful, even at “The Happiest Place on Earth.”

The Disney theme parks are notorious for a lot of things, ranging from their incredible collection of rides and attractions to the intense crowds these rides can bring. Both Disneyland and Walt Disney World are some of the most-visited vacation destinations on earth, with Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom taking the title of most-visited theme park location on earth several years in a row. A large portion of this success can be attributed to the long list of classic experiences found at these parks.

Pirates of the Caribbean, Peter Pan’s Flight, Space Mountain, and “it’s a small world” are all absolutely legendary rides worthy of the status they have received over the last few decades. However, Disney’s success also stems from the fact that the theme parks are constantly changing and evolving.

A great example of this is the massive retheming of Splash Mountain. This beloved log flume ride closed forever in 2023 on both coasts, allowing Walt Disney Imagineering to renovate it and turn it into something entirely new. This new ride will be based on Disney’s animated film The Princess and the Frog (2009) and will be called Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. The ride will feature the titular Princess Tiana and take guests on an all-new adventure when it opens in 2024.

Another massive change to the Disney parks happened in 2019 when Disney’s first-ever Star Wars land opened at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

This land is, of course, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and can be found at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, offering guests the experience of a lifetime and encouraging them to get lost in their own Star Wars story. However, one guest shared a rather unfortunate experience they had in this land, wanting others to be extra careful.

Galaxy’s Edge is impressive to look at and even more impressive to explore. Here, guests can experience two incredible attractions, stop by the local bar for some unique drinks, try green or blue milk, and even build their very own lightsaber. This means that navigation is crucial, as the area is quite large. Recently, one guest shared an incident they caught on camera, warning others not to make the same mistake.

While walking through Galaxy’s Edge, the guest slips and falls on the main staircase. This fall could’ve happened anytime to anyone, but it was especially slippery due to recent rain. The guest happened to be recording while they fell, sharing the video on Reddit:

The fall itself may not look too bad, but the guest added two photos to the post revealing just how hurt they were as a result. “A caution for you all, those stairs near smugglers run are damn slippery when wet, and, err, we’ll, while video recording going down them. Thought I broke it for about 20min.” The guest commends Disneyland cast members who they say were “great” and helped them very quickly. The guest ends the post with the warning, “DON’T TRUST THOSE STAR WARS STAIRS WHEN WET!”

