Disney Shuts Down Snow White Ride Entirely Following Movie Backlash

If you are a fan of Snow White, and her Disney attraction, we have some bad news to share.

An easy way to put a damper on your vacation, however, is to experience a ton of shut-downs or closures of attractions when you visit Disney, and sadly, this is nearly always a given. Guests can nearly always expect to either have a couple of rides shut down temporarily throughout the day due to maintenance issues, or for a ride to be entirely shut down as it is being refurbished.

Sometimes a refurbishment is a few days, weeks, months, or at times, years. For those traveling to any Disney park, dealing with any closure is always unfortunate. Now, Disney has announced the closure of one iconic attraction; however, this is taking place just as the media has been spinning a viral negative on the IP, making it highly suspicious for closure.

Disney has been moving in a much more inclusive direction in all facets of the company –– some of which has been controversial to guests.

At Disneyland Park, we saw Disney entirely shift Snow White’s Scary Adventure into Snow White’s Enchanted Wish. Not only did the ride get a lot less scary for little ones, but the message of consent was smudged, according to some.

Snow White’s Scary Adventures is an attraction as old as Disneyland itself. The popular Disney Princess ride first opened as Snow White’s Adventures in 1955 and is one of the first dark rides to debut in Walt Disney’s original Magic Kingdom. Being one of the anchors of Fantasyland, Snow White’s Scary Adventures is a must-do for anyone who wants to “walk in Walt’s shoes” during their Disneyland day.

Although its counterpart at Walt Disney World is long closed (Magic Kingdom in Florida now hosts the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train), the original version in California still stands.

In order to make the attraction more appealing to a larger crowd and the children that love Disney’s first Princess, the Imagineers retooled and reimagined the ride to be happier and enhance the classic storyline. But the new scene that shares Snow White and The Prince’s first kiss is causing quite the argument online.

During the reimagined ending scene on the attraction, Imagineers have us flipping through the pages of Disney’s classic film, seeing both the poisoning of Snow White as well as her reawakening via True Love’s Kiss. This scene wasn’t previously included in the attraction, as we focused on the Evil Queen/Old Hag’s fall from the rocks (still included in the story!).

Now, the final scenes of the attraction showcase the “True Love’s Kiss” before showing Snow White as happy as ever with all of her animal friends surrounding her as The Prince waves in the background.

When this storyline came out, reports were shared that Disney was pushing a non-consensual narrative and teaching kids the wrong message.

Interestingly enough, this is something that Frozen star Kristen Bell who plays Anna in the franchise, noted in 2018. In an interview, she stated that when she read Snow White to her kids, she would have to discuss with them why the prince’s decision to kiss Snow was wrong as he did not have her permission.

This is also a belief that Zegler shared publically and one that she has been heavily crucified for.

There are two main instances that caused fans outrage with the upcoming film. Firstly, there will be no dwarfs in the film, but seven magical creatures, which deviate from the iconic story that Walt Disney himself created on screen. Many have not understood why the characters were removed, with a point being made that this is depriving little people with dwarfism the opportunity to gain a role in a major feature film.

The second comes from an interview where Zegler and Gal Gadot say that Snow White will not have a prince charming (played by Andrew Burnap), and there is no one who needs to save her.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is a highly nostalgic film for Disney, and one that holds a special place in the hearts of many fans. So when Disney decided to heavily alter the plot of the film, many were upset as they accused the company of being too “woke”.

Zegler took a majority of the backlash as she was the one who revealed this information during an interview but also phrased it in a way that this is her belief, and that is why Disney decided to make the decisions that they did. In the recent past, we have seen Disney decide to change nostalgic things to make them more apropriate, such as removing Splash Mountain for the racial undertones held by Song of the South, the IP of the attraction.

Although many did not like the change, and Disney could have likely saved a month and left the popular attraction, they decided to make the change as they strive to be a more diverse and inclusive company.

As we mentioned earlier, this is also what happened with the Disneyland version of Snow White’s Scary Adventure, but Disneyland is not the only Disney park with a Snow White attraction.

Although Walt Disney World does not have a Snow White ride, Disneyland Paris does.

Blanche-Neige et les Sept Nains, aka Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is now expected to close at Disneyland Paris, next month.

According to the Disneyland Paris site, the ride will be shut down from November 6 to 17 for refurbishment — this will be just around the time the first trailer for the 2024 film is expected to drop.

Unlike the Disneyland version, Disneyland Paris never changed their Snow White ride — however, it always had a happier ending, much like the current rendition of the California ride. The closure may be linked to making updates for the film; however, due to the short nature of the ride’s closure, it is likely a maintenance refurbishment.

Disneyland Paris describes the attraction as, “Heigh Ho! Heigh Ho! With Blanche-Neige et les Sept Nains, experience the story of Snow White like never before as you and your little ones roll through an enchanted land. Get closer than ever to the famous fairy tale by looking into the evil queen’s mirror, travelling carefully through the haunted forest and dropping in on the seven dwarfs at their cottage.”

On top of this, there have been two more alternate closures announced for Disneyland Paris park in November, with Hyperspace Mountain shutting down from November 13 to November 17, and Orbitron closing from November 20 to November 24.

So, if you are visiting “Euro Disney” in the next few months, be aware that Walt Disney Studios Park and Disneyland Paris is working on some ongoing shutdowns — which also include the iconic Disneyland Hotel.

What do you think about Disney closing their Snow White ride as negative media fuels the news cycles?