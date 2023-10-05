Disney Aims to Keep Genie+ Above $25 per Day According to Latest Report

It would appear that Disneyland in California wants to keep Genie+ relatively high for guests, as a new report suggests a price drop will likely not occur anytime soon.

Related: DeSantis Looks to Crush Disney World, Uses ‘Strong Language’ Against New Warrants

Disneyland – The Disney Resort That Started It All

Which Disney Resort are we talking about here? The article will be about Disneyland Resort in California. This was the first Disney Resort ever. Walt ensured that everything was to his liking and that the park would live on for generations.

Disneyland, located in Anaheim, California, is a world-famous theme park that holds a special place in the hearts of millions. Opened on July 17, 1955, by Walt Disney himself, it was the first-ever Disneyland park and set the standard for theme park entertainment. Disneyland comprises two main parks: Disneyland Park (often referred to as Disneyland Resort) and Disney California Adventure Park, both offering a diverse range of attractions, entertainment, and dining options.

Disneyland Park is a timeless treasure filled with iconic attractions like Sleeping Beauty Castle, Space Mountain, and Pirates of the Caribbean. It’s a place where fantasy and imagination come to life, with themed lands such as Fantasyland, Adventureland, and Tomorrowland, each offering unique experiences. Parades, fireworks, and character meet-and-greets also create unforgettable moments for visitors of all ages.

Adjacent to Disneyland Park is Disney California Adventure Park, which brings the magic of California to life. Visitors can explore the vibrant districts of Buena Vista Street, Hollywood Land, and Cars Land and enjoy thrilling rides like Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! and the Incredicoaster. With its diverse attractions, dining options, and immersive experiences, Disney California Adventure Park offers a different yet equally enchanting dimension to the Disneyland Resort experience.

Related: Problematic Universal Park Attraction Immediately Closes Down

Genie+ Pricing to Remain High at This Disney Resort, Report Claims

A new report from Thrill Data has been released indicating that, since October 13, 2022, Genie+ prices have remained well above $25 a day for 75% of the days since last October. Meanwhile, other days, which account for 25%, remained above $30 per day for guests looking to skip the lines for their favorite attractions. It should be noted that Walt Disney World Resort pricing for the same service has fluctuated over the last 12 months compared to Disneyland in California.

Industry insider Scott Gustin event posted a tweet on X, formally Twitter, to let the fanbase know about the rise in Genie+ pricing since October of last year.

Worth noting: While Genie+ prices at Walt Disney World vary based on park/day, Genie+ at Disneyland is currently priced either $25 or $30 each day. Since Oct. 13, 2022, exactly 75% of days were priced at $25/day, the other 25% at $30/day, according to data from @ThrillData. — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) October 4, 2023

Worth noting: While Genie+ prices at Walt Disney World vary based on park/day, Genie+ at Disneyland is currently priced either $25 or $30 each day. Since Oct. 13, 2022, exactly 75% of days were priced at $25/day, the other 25% at $30/day, according to data from @ThrillData

Related: ‘Stranger Things’ Officially Replaced, Netflix Heading in New Direction

Genie+ is an exclusive feature that empowers guests to enjoy expedited access to select attractions, affording one queue jump per ride per day. The convenience of reserving your Genie+ experiences commences upon your park entry. Moreover, if you possess a Park Hopper ticket, you gain the advantage of securing your selections across multiple theme parks, enhancing the flexibility of your Disney experience.

Guests looking to skip the long lines during the busy season can expect to pay the $30 or more price tag, while guests wanting to cut the ropes during their time at Disneyland during the regular season can expect to pay upwards of $25 for the service per day.

There is no telling if these prices will change in 2024 as Disneyland has announced the addition of a third park, along with over 15 new rides planned. If the City of Anaheim approves these expansion plans, work will begin quickly without interrupting the overall guest experience inside the current parks.