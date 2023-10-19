Disneyland Park Location Mysteriously Shuts Down, Left Abandoned

A location you may have missed at Disneyland is still abandoned.

While there are tons of Disney theme park locations across the world, the original Disneyland Resort may be the most magical. Known as “The Happiest Place on Earth,” Disneyland became the first-ever Disney theme park resort to open, with its opening day taking place on June 17, 1955. Since then, we’ve seen this iconic California amusement park transform and evolve into the massively successful theme park it is today, complete with breathtaking theming, stunning scenery, and state-of-the-art rides and attractions.

Disneyland is known for its vast collection of iconic dark rides as well as impressive thrill rides, with the newest addition being found in Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland Park. This new ride, called Minnie & Mikcey’s Runaway Railway, takes guests on an exciting adventure in an effort to have the perfect picnic alongside Minnie, Mickey, and Pluto.

This trackless dark ride first opened up at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World but feels right at home at Disneyland in California.

However, Disneyland is also known for its incredible collection of restaurants and quick service locations, with snacks like the churro, Dole Whip, and Mickey Bar becoming icons in their own right. Thousands of guests buy these delicious treats each and every day, with limited-edition snacks being released regularly. Some of the most popular restaurants at Disneyland are the Blue Bayou Restaurant, Red Rose Taverne, and Goofy’s Kitchen, just to name a few. However, one location has been seemingly abandoned, with no reopening date in sight.

Schmoozie’s Smoothies is (was) a great place to grab a refreshing treat that wasn’t so deep-fried and oily, with the location serving up fresh fruit smoothies all day. However, this location suddenly closed.

Guests used to find this location in Hollywood Land inside Disney’s California Adventure. This theme park features rides like The IncrediCoaster and Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! as well as the entirety of Avengers Campus.

Complaints regarding this location’s closure have been rolling in, with many losing hope of it ever returning to Disneyland. While this closure remains somewhat of a mystery, we have faith that one day, guests will once again be able to get some delicious treats very soon.

Seeing smaller locations close is not uncommon at Disney, with multiple areas closing permanently at Disney Springs in Walt Disney World in 2023 alone. This year also brought along the permanent closure of one of Disney’s most iconic theme park attractions of all time: Splash Mountain.

Splash Mountain closed at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland earlier this year as Walt Disney Imagineers work hard on the ride’s replacement. This, of course, is Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, a brand-new ride based on Disney’s 2009 animated film The Princess and the Frog. The new ride is called Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and is set to open sometime in 2024, though considering Disney’s recent track record with project completion timelines, we would not be surprised to see this project get delayed at some point.

Are you excited about Tiana’s Bayou Adventure?