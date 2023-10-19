Disney Issues New Warning Regarding Pirates of the Caribbean

Are you a fan of Pirates of the Caribbean? You may want to check this out if so.

The Walt Disney Company is known for a lot of things, including its commitment to creativity and delivering magical experiences to its fans in multiple ways. More adventurous guests can enjoy the multiple theme parks and resorts scattered across the globe, with Disney parks found in Florida, California, China, Japan, and France. Disney also has an impressive fleet of cruise ships that bring in “boatloads” of profits for the company each and every year.

Disney owns and operates a total of five cruise ships, the Dream, Wonder, Fantasy, Magic, and Wish, with several more ships on the horizon.

Recently, The Walt Disney Company has been known as quite a controversial company as well, with Disney at the center of multiple legal battles and lawsuits. The most infamous example is the war Disney currently finds itself in against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. We won’t go into all of the details, but this battle can be dated back to early 2022, with Disney paying a hefty price.

It’s safe to say that Disney is remembered for a lot of things, but one project stands above the rest.

Pirates of the Caribbean will go down as one of The Walt Disney Company’s greatest achievements both in terms of its theme park and movie divisions. What started as a simple dark ride is now a globally known franchise of movies, music, characters, and merchandise. The five entries within the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise have grossed around $4.5 billion, with plans to continue the series in the near future. This ties back into the topic of controversy as well, with the lead actor from these films effectively erased from the company’s future plans.

We’re, of course, talking about Johnny Depp, a man who has had an impressive career in Hollywood for decades, dating all the way back to the original Nightmare on Elm Street in 1984. Johnny Depp became even more of a household name during the definition suit against his former partner, Amber Heard.

As more details came out regarding the two’s former relationship, it became clear Disney would attempt to distance itself from the man who helped create one of the company’s most profitable franchises. The future of the series is still up in the air, with Disney reportedly wanting Johnny Depp to return, but the original theme park rides themselves are still going strong.

When guests approach Pirates of the Caribbean in Disneyland Pairs, they are greeted with a new warning sign. This sign may be quite confusing to those not used to the systems in place at the European Resort. The sign states that the pirates have “set sail,” indicating the ride is not operating. However, the attraction is not actually closed.

The ride remains open, Disney is just installing Premier Access to the attraction. Premier Access works in a similar fashion to Disney Genie, Genie+, and Lightning Lane at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland, allowing guests to spend some extra money in order to (theoretically) save time while inside the parks.

This new warning sign was recently revealed in a post from DLP Report, which shared the news on X (Twitter).

It seems like Disney simply used a standard closure sign during this process, leading some guests to believe the ride is actually closed when it’s not. As we stated earlier, Pirates of the Caribbean is one of the most successful franchises for The Walt Disney Company, starting as the original Disneyland dark ride in 1967.

There are now five versions of the attraction across the world, with locations at Disneyland, Walt Disney World, Disneyland Paris, Tokyo Disneyland, and Shanghai Disneyland.

Do you enjoy Pirates of the Caribbean? What’s your favorite classic Disney park attraction?