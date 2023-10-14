Inappropriate “Disney” Movie Shown to Young Children

A very inappropriate “Disney” movie has found its way to a young audience.

Disney is a word that never used to be associated with horror. The difference between the two is night and day. Disney is a magical thing designed to make people feel happy and safe, not traumatized and terrified out of their wits.

But in the past year, you might say Disney has had its name has been somewhat tarnished.

No, we aren’t talking about all the disappointing Marvel and Star Wars installments on Disney+ — we’re talking about a trend that’s about to take movie theaters by storm, and it all started this year with the “Disney” horror movie Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey (2022).

But let it be said that this film does not hail from Walt Disney Studios. Once Winnie-the-Pooh entered the public domain, director Rhys Frake-Waterfield wasted no time in getting his claws into the silly old bear and turning him into something he was never meant to be: a lunatic in a mask.

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey is a terrible movie, but that didn’t stop the low-budget indie horror from putting its honey-covered hand in the box office and “grossing” $5.2 million worldwide against its tiny $100,000 budget (the film also took just 10 days to shoot).

The film was so successful that a sequel and a shared universe are in the works, which will unite the Blood and Honey films with other upcoming Disney horror movies from the same studios, Bambi: The Reckoning (TBA) and Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare (TBA).

There will likely be someone who finds these films entertaining, but there are two demographics they aren’t intended for: Disney fans and children. However, that didn’t stop the R-rated film from being shown to young children at a school in Miami, Florida.

Per CBS News Miami, children as young as nine and 10 were shown Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey by a maths teacher at The Academy of Innovative Education.

Michelle Diaz, the mother of twins who were in the class, said she felt “completely abandoned by the school,” saying, “He [the teacher] didn’t stop the movie, even though kids were saying, ‘Hey, stop the movie, we don’t want to watch this.'”

Head teacher, Vera Hirsh, said that action has been taken “to ensure the safety and wellbeing of students.” She said, “We are actively monitoring the students and our mental health counselor and principal has already met with those students who have expressed concerns.”

Earlier this year, there was a similar incident at a movie theater in Ireland, where an indecent image appeared on the screen during a screening of The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023).

Blood and Honey director Rhys Frake-Waterfield said he’d also like to get his hands on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Teletubbies. Thankfully, those properties are not in the public domain.

Frake-Waterfield describes the plot for Blood and Honey as follows:

“Christopher Robin is pulled away from them, and he’s not [given] them food, it’s made Pooh and Piglet’s life quite difficult… Because they’ve had to fend for themselves so much, they’ve essentially become feral. So they’ve gone back to their animal roots. They’re no longer tame: they’re like a vicious bear and pig who want to go around and try and find prey.”

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 is expected to arrive in theaters in 2024.

