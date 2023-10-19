High-Risk Travel Advisory Sent Out by U.S. State Department to All Disney Guests

The United States State Department has officially sent out a warning in the form of a travel advisory to all Disney guests looking to travel overseas.

Disney Guests Traveling Overseas Given Stark Warning From United States State Department

With tensions rising between the conflict in Israel and between Russia and Ukraine, the U.S. State Department has sent out a warning to those individuals, Americans, including Disney guests, traveling overseas over the next few days, weeks, and months.

Disney has several Parks and Resorts overseas, including Disneyland Paris, Tokyo Disney Resort, Shanghai Disneyland, and Hong Kong Disney Resort. These Disney Resorts collectively obtain Americans who frequently visit the parks or travel for something new outside the norm of visiting Disneyland California or Walt Disney World Resort.

With this in mind and the tensions in the Middle East and Europe, The United States State Department has issued the following warning to all those looking to travel overseas over the next months:

Due to increased tensions in various locations around the world, the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests, the Department of State advises U.S. citizens overseas to exercise increased caution. U.S. citizens should: Stay alert in locations frequented by tourists.

Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive information and alerts and make it easier to locate you in an emergency overseas.

Follow the Department of State on Facebook and Twitter.

How Can American Citizens Traveling to Overseas Disney Resorts and Parks Stay Safe?

Ensuring your safety is paramount when visiting Disney resorts and parks overseas. Here are some helpful suggestions for Disney visitors embarking on international journeys:

Advance Research and Planning: Before your trip, delve into thorough research about your destination, the specific Disney park or resort you’re visiting, and the surrounding areas. Acquaint yourself with local customs, legal regulations, and potential safety considerations.

Before your trip, delve into thorough research about your destination, the specific Disney park or resort you’re visiting, and the surrounding areas. Acquaint yourself with local customs, legal regulations, and potential safety considerations. Travel Insurance Consideration: It’s advisable to acquire comprehensive travel insurance encompassing medical emergencies, trip disruptions, and unforeseen incidents. This can offer peace of mind in the event of unexpected circumstances.

It’s advisable to acquire comprehensive travel insurance encompassing medical emergencies, trip disruptions, and unforeseen incidents. This can offer peace of mind in the event of unexpected circumstances. Travel Documentation: Verify that you possess all requisite travel documents, including passports, visas, and mandatory vaccinations.

Verify that you possess all requisite travel documents, including passports, visas, and mandatory vaccinations. Health Precautions: Before departure, ascertain if there are any health advisories or vaccination requirements for your chosen destination. Make sure to bring the necessary medications and a basic first-aid kit.

Before departure, ascertain if there are any health advisories or vaccination requirements for your chosen destination. Make sure to bring the necessary medications and a basic first-aid kit. Communication Preparation: Ensure that your electronic devices, such as your phone, are adequately charged. Please make arrangements for staying connected, whether it’s through a local SIM card or an international roaming plan.

Stay Informed: Stay up-to-date with local news and current events in the area you’ll be visiting. This will help you avoid potential risks and stay well-informed.

Stay up-to-date with local news and current events in the area you’ll be visiting. This will help you avoid potential risks and stay well-informed. Emergency Contacts: Compile a list of local emergency contact numbers. Include details for the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate. Additionally, familiarize yourself with the process for contacting Disney’s guest services if needed.

Compile a list of local emergency contact numbers. Include details for the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate. Additionally, familiarize yourself with the process for contacting Disney’s guest services if needed. Safe Transportation Selection: Opt for trustworthy transportation options like Disney’s official transportation services or well-established local providers.

Opt for trustworthy transportation options like Disney’s official transportation services or well-established local providers. Secure Accommodations: Choose accommodations in areas recognized for safety. Read reviews from fellow travelers to gauge the security of your chosen location.

Choose accommodations in areas recognized for safety. Read reviews from fellow travelers to gauge the security of your chosen location. Travel in Groups: Whenever feasible, explore the parks and local surroundings in the company of a group or a travel companion. This not only enhances safety but also adds to the enjoyment of your trip.

Whenever feasible, explore the parks and local surroundings in the company of a group or a travel companion. This not only enhances safety but also adds to the enjoyment of your trip. Valuables Security: Safeguard your belongings and exercise caution with valuable items like passports, cash, and electronics. Please take advantage of hotel safes when they are available.

Respect Local Customs: Be considerate of local customs and cultural norms. Dress appropriately and demonstrate respect for the local populace.

Be considerate of local customs and cultural norms. Dress appropriately and demonstrate respect for the local populace. Food and Water Safety: Exercise vigilance concerning food and water safety, especially in areas with different culinary practices. Prioritize bottled water and approach street food with caution.

Exercise vigilance concerning food and water safety, especially in areas with different culinary practices. Prioritize bottled water and approach street food with caution. Language Familiarity: Familiarize yourself with essential phrases in the local language to facilitate communication. Equipping your phone with a translation app can also prove beneficial.

Familiarize yourself with essential phrases in the local language to facilitate communication. Equipping your phone with a translation app can also prove beneficial. Leverage Disney Resources: Make full use of the resources provided by Disney, including their guest services, safety guidelines, and security measures within the parks and resorts.

Safety is a collective responsibility, and being well-informed and prepared can significantly contribute to a secure and enjoyable Disney adventure overseas.