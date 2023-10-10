Alcohol Ban Enacted After Disney Guest Throws Beer Can From Ride

A beer ban is in effect at Disneyland Resort after a disgruntled guest threw a can from a ride. Ballast Point Brewing Co., located inside the Downtown Disney District, can no longer sell certain alcoholic beverages to guests.

Ballast Point Brewing Co. at Downtown Disney

Ballast Point Brewing Co. sells California brews in a family-friendly environment – with a gorgeous patio! “Enjoy award-winning beer and sensational Southern California cuisine on the rooftop patio of this family-friendly brewery,” Disneyland Resort writes.

“Relish handcrafted drafts and local, seasonal fare at the only on-site brewery at Disneyland Resort. This California-based craft brewery is complete with a 3-barrel brewing rig and an array of craft beers on tap and to go. Relax up on the rooftop patio overlooking the Downtown Disney strip and tuck into sumptuous Southern California cuisine like the Smash Burger or Ahi Poke.”

“Pair your meal with an ale or lager like Sculpin® IPA, Speedboat Blonde, Watermelon Dorado and more—pinnacles of their styles and premium award-winners. ‘Dedicated to the Craft’ carries a great deal of gravitas for Ballast Point® Brewing Co. On a daily basis, members of the team are working tirelessly to brew the best beer possible… because they just can’t imagine any other way to do it.”

Beer Ban

According to a Disneyland Resort guest, Ballast Point Brewing Co. can no longer sell six-packs of beer to-go. The change took place sometime in the last year, according to an insider in a recent Reddit discussion.

“I got $12 6 packs of beer at Balllast Point in downtown Disney when I was there last year at this time,” said u/uncle_jafar. “Some of the best beer around at way less than the typical corner shop/hotel markup. Not sure if that’s normal but that was my experience.”

“They stopped selling them sometime recently,” u/blueeyedplantlady replied. “The cashier said someone threw a can off a ride and Disney forced them to stop selling to-go beers. My husband and I were so sad!”

Ballast Point Brewing Co. still sells beers on tap; the restriction is only on to-go cans. Guests can purchase alcoholic beverages at several locations throughout Disneyland Park, Downtown Disney, and Disney California Adventure.

Disneyland Resort and Ballast Point Brewing Co. did not publicly confirm the reason behind discontinuing beer can sales at the Downtown Disney location.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.