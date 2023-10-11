After 13 Years, Bob Iger’s Disney May Finally Handle One Glaring Issue

After a decade of mistakes, Bob Iger’s Disney might be taking a step forward in the right direction to fix one glaring issue with their content schedule.

The Walt Disney Company was the leader of entertainment for years, breaking several box office records with their blockbuster movies every year. At one point, it seemed only Disney could break their records after releasing several of the highest-grossing movies ever. The tides have changed, with Disney barely making enough to keep going.

With the parks, Disney+, and their movies making the company not enough money, Bob Iger’s goal was to stabilize what some considered a sinking ship. Disney has removed dozens of shows from their streaming platform, reduced content coming onto Disney+, and renewed efforts into better funding to the parks instead of creating more experiences like the Galactic Starcruiser.

Another reason why Disney isn’t having a lot of success is because they aren’t making original content. Instead of telling more original stories, Disney is investing millions into live-action remakes of their classic movies that don’t include anything special but dramatic changes to the classic tale. Nobody wants to see these movies radically changed and it has become a huge controversy amongst Disney fans.

While fans aren’t happy to see Halle Bailey as Ariel and Rachel Zegler as Snow White (reports indicate she might not hold onto the role), it’s clear that Disney just needs to focus on original content and one new Disney+ series might be Disney’s first steps towards fixing this issue with adapting classic tales.

According to recent updates, Tiana is progressing, and the sequel should be ready sometime in 2024. While fans were originally expecting the series to be released in 2020, Disney is taking the time needed to release the sequel. While some have voiced their concerns with the project’s direction suddenly changing, it’s a huge change from what fans expected Disney to do.

Most fans expected Disney to see Princess and the Frog‘s success as a quick way to make a live-action remake of the movie. Instead, Disney took the time to create another sequel to the story, and that’s way more interesting. If Bob Iger’s Disney just made more sequels and fun stories with their iconic characters, Disney might lead at the box office again.

Over the past decade, Disney’s biggest successes weren’t in live-action. Frozen (2013), Moana (2016), Coco (2017), Encanto (2021), Tangled (2010), and Zootopia (2016) are just a few of the big hits for Disney and that’s because Disney went to create something original. Sure, it might not have made much money compared to some of their live-action movies, but an animated movie might just make more for the company now because fans are tired of Disney’s endless remakes.

Tiana is a good sign for Bob Iger’s Disney because it’s continuing the story creatively that other classic IPs deserve to see. It’s great that the company is also creating more original stories, but letting go of the live-action remakes might not be too far off now.

