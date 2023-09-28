Are you ready to embark on a culinary adventure filled with magic and a dash of spookiness? Look no further than Disney, where Halloween is celebrated like nowhere else on Earth. Our Disney Halloween Food Guide is your passport to a gastronomic journey through the most spellbinding, mouthwatering treats the Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida has to offer. So, grab your fork and knife (or wand, if you prefer), and let’s dive into a world of spooky delights!

Disney’s Halloween Must-Trys!

Mickey-shaped Pumpkin Beignets

Picture this: golden, fluffy pillows of dough, crispy on the outside, and warm on the inside, shaped like our favorite mouse, Mickey! These delightful pumpkin spice beignets at Disney World are dusted with powdered sugar and served with a side of sweet, creamy dipping sauce, are a must-try!

Haunted Mansion-inspired Desserts

For a chillingly good time, head over to the Haunted Mansion. There, you can enjoy an array of ghostly-themed desserts, from the famous “Constance’s For Better or For Worse Wedding Cake” to the Happy Haunts Cake,” these decadent creations are as hauntingly delicious as they are visually stunning.

Poison Apple Stein

Feeling a bit wicked? Our Disney Halloween food guide wouldn’t be complete without the Poison Apple Stein, inspired by the classic Disney villainess herself, the Evil Queen. The eerie glow of this collectible drinkware is sure to turn heads and make for a wickedly fun souvenir.

Disney’s Halloween Churros

Disney World in Orlando, Florida offers an array of specialty churros during the Halloween season. From Pumpkin Spice to Maleficent Churros, these crispy, sugary delights come in wickedly enticing flavors. You’ll want to try them all!

Jack Skellington-inspired Sweets

Venture to the streets of Halloween Town and discover a delightful assortment of Jack Skellington-themed treats. From cake pops to caramel apples adorned with white chocolate, these spooky goodies are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.

The Sweetest and Spookiest Treats for the Entire Family

Oogie Boogie-inspired Funnel Cake Fries

Craving something truly unique? Take a decadent dive into the wonder of Disney’s World’s funnel cake fries. These crispy, green, funnel cake fries are drizzled with gummy worms and topped with whipped cream and chocolate cookie crumbles. It’s an explosion of flavors and textures that’ll leave you craving more.

Bat Wing Raspberry Sundae

At Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream on Buena Vista Street, you’ll find the Bat Wing Raspberry Sundae. This chilling dessert features white chocolate-raspberry swirl ice cream with raspberry splatter, topped with bat wing-shaped cookies. There’s no other way to decide it other than, “YUM!”

Candy Corn Cotton Candy

Candy corn lovers, we hope that you didn’t think we forgot about you — there’s no way a Disney Halloween food guide could be written and published without the honorable mention of candy corn and cotton candy. Disney World offers a candy corn-flavored cotton candy that’s as sweet as it is nostalgic. It’s the perfect snack to munch on while watching the Halloween parades and fireworks.

Spooky Sips

Don’t forget to quench your thirst with various spooky sips like Poison Appletinis, Maleficent-inspired mocktails, and bubbling concoctions served in cauldron mugs. These beverages are not only refreshing but also Instagram-worthy.

Mickey Mouse-shaped Caramel Apples

Last but not least, indulge in the classic Mickey Mouse-shaped caramel apples, dressed up in their Halloween best. These treats are not only adorable but also delicious, with the perfect balance of crisp apple and sweet caramel.

With so many mouthwatering options to choose from, your Disney Halloween food adventure is sure to be filled with delightful surprises!